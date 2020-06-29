SOUDERTON — Over the last few months, Keystone Opportunity Center has been making contactless home deliveries of groceries to pantry clients. More than 25,000 pounds of healthy fruits, vegetables, milk, meat, shelf stable items like canned goods, and essentials such as toilet paper, were delivered each month to approximately 275 homes. It has been a massive undertaking. As Pennsylvania moves into the green phase, Keystone is inviting food pantry clients to return to Keystone for drive-through pickups.
Starting Wednesday, July 1, Keystone’s food pantry clients can pick up their groceries in the parking lot of Keystone Opportunity Center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pantry clients coming for pickups should pull into Keystone’s parking lot and wait in their cars until a volunteer checks them in and lets them know when their grocery bags are ready and waiting on a designated table for pickup. The practice is to maintain social distancing and safety for clients, volunteers and staff. Keystone’s building will continue to remain closed to clients and donors.
Home deliveries will continue to those residing in senior communities, along with others who are unable to come to the pantry.
The Keystone Opportunity Center Food Pantry serves the residents of the Souderton Area School District. If you or someone you know is in need and would like to become a member of the food pantry, please call the pantry at 215-732-5430, extension 101, to register.
Keystone is accepting food donations on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the entrance on Main Street. This allows donated food to quarantine before taking it to Keystone’s food pantry in the other side of the building.
Financial contributions, however, continue to be the best way to support the pantry and other services of Keystone. Financial contributions provide speed and flexibility to have exactly what’s needed at any point during the emergency. Donations can be made online at www.KeystoneOpportunity.org.
Keystone’s food, housing and education programs are still operating while Keystone’s office remains inaccessible to the public.
For information and updates, visit www.KeystoneOpportunity.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.