LANSDALE — State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, recently announced more than $2 million in grants have been awarded to three communities throughout his legislative district to help upgrade water, sewer, storm sewer and flood control infrastructure projects.
The funding will be distributed through two grant programs by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. Details of grant recipients and projects follow:
H20 PA grants:
• Franconia Sewer Authority: $590,584 to go toward the installation of approximately 8,129 linear feet of various-sized sewer main and service lines, grinder pumps, service connections, road and property restoration.
• Hatfield Borough: $670,227 togo toward repairing the sinkholes on West Broad Street and North Main Street and the replacement of deteriorating storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure.
PA Small Water and Sewer grants:
• Lansdale Borough: $323,570 to upgrade the community’s existing storm sewer system to accommodate increasing stormwater runoff from a combination of existing developments, redevelopment and higher intensity storm events located along Laurel Lane.
• Hatfield Borough: $423,106 to replace approximately 1,422 linear feet of defective sanitary sewer measures in the North Main Street area and provide repairs needed to improve the system.
“I’m proud to help bring this funding home to upgrade our sewer and stormwater infrastructure. Residents in the affected neighborhoods know just how desperately this funding is needed to get these projects done,” Malagari said in a release.
“I heard personally from so many residents of Morwood Road area in Franconia Township regarding the sewer project, so I worked closely with Franconia Township and Franconia Sewer Authority to get this funding to offset project costs,” he said.
“In Hatfield Borough, I worked to secure this much-needed funding after I saw first-hand the urgent need to repair the sinkholes on North Main and West Broad, which had become safety hazards for drivers,” Malagari said. “This funding upgrades our sewer and stormwater infrastructure and helps us better mitigate future disasters.”