FRANCONIA — The line of police and fire vehicles with flashing lights heading toward the Franconia police station the morning of March 26 wasn't for an emergency.
It was the last ride for Detective Sgt. George Moyer who is retiring after almost 32 years with the department.
State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, who presented Moyer with a citation honoring his service, said he's sad to see Moyer leave, but told Moyer there are "sunny days ahead for you," bringing laughter from attendees because Moyer is retiring to Florida.
"The fact that all these people came here in a pandemic to honor George is a tribute to who George is," Police Chief Michael Martin said.
Several words come to mind in describing Moyer, Martin said, including class, loyalty, leadership, friendship and devotion.
"He is a class act. He is everything that you would want in a police officer. When you use the term cop's cop, this is the guy that you think of," Martin said. "He has been the glue that has held this police department together for years and to an officer, there isn't a person that doesn't look up to him and thank him for everything that he's done."
Moyer recalled going on job interviews when he was trying to start his law enforcement career.
"Everybody told me you'd make a good police officer, you just need the experience," he said.
The committee that was interviewing him for the Franconia job asked if he had any questions of them and he asked how he could get experience if he couldn't get hired.
"This has been one helluva ride for me. They took that chance on me and I'm glad they did," Moyer said.
"I met a lot of nice people, a lot of great people. I learned a lot from a lot of them and I wanted to pass that on to everybody that I've worked with and the new people coming into this profession because this profession has definitely, definitely changed in the 31 years that I've been a police officer," he said. "All I can say is thank you to everybody here for your friendships, your backing of police departments, all police departments, and just for being great friends."