FRANCONIA — There's a new Liberty Gas Station in town.
A soft opening was held Friday, Aug. 7, Kyle Ditsche, territorial manager for owner Ramoco Fuels, said shortly before an Aug. 10 ribbon cutting held by Indian Valley Chamber of Chamber.
Instead of the service station and fuel sales that the former owner had before the business was closed in recent years, the new business has a convenience store and fuel sales, he said.
Liberty Gas is located on a triangle-shaped lot at Harleysville Pike (Route 113) and Telford Pike.
Ramoco has more than 40 locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Ditsche said.
“We have a couple in Montgomery County,” he said. “We're familiar with the territory and a couple of us live in this area, actually, so we know what's going on up here.”
Other Montgomery County locations include ones in Lansdale and Pottstown, he said.
“Happy to be open and provide for the community, that's all it comes down to,” Ditsche said.
“We know it was a long wait in terms of getting the gas operations up and getting the store finally completed and getting the permits and what not, but we're happy to finally be done,” he said.