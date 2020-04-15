LOWER SALFORD — It takes a different style of policing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lower Salford Township Police Chief Tom Medwid.
Closed businesses could be a target for burglars, he said at the April 15 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors meeting, held by teleconference.
“The officers are obviously checking them day and night,” he said.
That includes a lot of foot patrol at shopping centers, he said.
There have also been concerns about increased domestic violence as families remain at home for the efforts to fight the spread of the virus.
“We anticipated a rise in domestics. Knock on wood, so far that's not been the case,” Medwid said.
The department is prepared to deal with disturbances at businesses that are open, but there had not yet been any disturbances in Lower Salford, he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• No date has been set because of the current cancellation of public meetings, but a zoning hearing board appeal is planned for the Amazon delivery vans being parked at the former Nyce Printing on Main Street.
In February, the township said 60 of the vans are being parked at Ametek Pittman on Godshall Drive and 30 at the former Nyce site. Permits for the use of the properties had not been applied for in either case, the township said.
At the April meeting, Jim Garrity, the township's solicitor, said the attorney for the owners of the two properties had approached him about the possibility of an amicable settlement.
“I'm not sure what he has in mind, but he inquired as recently as last night whether there was any interest on the part of the township in trying to resolve this,” Garrity said.
Board member Chris Canavan said the Amazon deliveries are needed, particularly during the coronavirus.
“Obviously, we've come to fully appreciate the need for Amazon delivery trucks with what we're going through here,” he said.
There are zoning issues to be considered, however, he said.
The trucks, which are owned by subcontractors, not Amazon, make deliveries from Amazon's Towamencin Township warehouse.
The board authorized Garrity to go to the zoning hearing board in opposition to the appeal if an agreement is not first reached.
• In light of the economic downturn accompanying the business closures during the coronavirus, “I expect this fiscal year to be rather gruesome in terms of receipts,” board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
Planned capital improvements, such as road work projects, will have to be reviewed as the township looks into ways to cut expenses, he said.
“None of the road repairs that we have scheduled are absolutely critical,” said Public Works Director Doug Jones, “but there's some that are worse than others, obviously, that are more important.”
There are places where the work could be scaled back, he said.
• Jamie Schlesinger, of PFM Financial Advisors, said he and Township Manager Joe Czajkowski had talked a little bit about refinancing township debt before the COVID-19 quarantine, but the move now becomes more important.
Interest rates have dropped dramatically, he said.
“We are actually proposing because of the timing right now not to do a bond issue, but to try to access the private bank market,” he said.
“The goal here is to generate as much savings as possible in this calendar year,” Schlesinger said. “The reason for that is you have a June payment, so our goal here is turn around a bank transaction within a few weeks to allow us to settle before your June payment. That will allow us to generate hopefully savings in this calendar year.”
Under the plan, which the board agreed to have move forward, $3,611,000 of bonds from 2013 and 2014 will be re-funded with a 1.25 percent interest loan. The net savings to the township will be $120,515, Schlesinger said.
“If all goes to plan, the savings will be for this year,” Czajkowski wrote in response to an emailed question for this article.