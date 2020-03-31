LOWER SALFORD — While the township office is closed to the public because of the coronavirus, the muncipal staff continues to be on the job, working split shifts in the office, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said at the March 31 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session, which was held by conference call.
“We do receive a number of calls every day,” he said. “Lots of folks ask questions regarding closures, what they're supposed to do. Some people raise questions about the neighbors' activities.”
There are also general questions about township services, he said.
“I think it's a good thing that we're here, that some people are available to answer those calls,” Czajkowski said.
The township has also had contact with builders who received waivers from the state to continue work and is scheduling inspections of that work, he said.
“That's mostly for emergency repairs, roof repairs, things like that,” he said.
In general, everyone seems to be safe,” Czajkowski said.
The township is doing its best to provide information on its website in a timely fashion, he said.
As of the morning of March 31, Montgomery County had reported five COVID-19 cases involving Lower Salford residents, he said.
“We have not been informed where those cases are, who those cases are,” Czajkowski said.
Police Chief Tom Medwid said persons who test positive for the virus are kept anonymous.
“We do not know who they are or where they are, but should we be dispatched to one of those locations, the county dispatch will have that address flagged,” he said, “in which case the shift supervisor will be notified to call into the county, so there's no audit trail of where the cases are, but we'll be verbally informed that they are a positive location.”
The officer would then take precautions, including wearing protective equipment, Medwid said.
The police department has had only “relatively minor impacts” from the virus, primarily officers who had to be off the job temporarily while being quarantined or awaiting test results, he said.
In one case, a Lower Salford officer had contact with an officer from another department who later tested positive for the coronavirus, so the Lower Salford officer was quarantined, Medwid said.
Two other department officers were tested for the virus, with both testing negative, he said.
One was tested after a potential contact with the virus and the other after having respiratory symptoms, he said.
“They all occurred at different times, so staffing has not been an issue yet,” Medwid said.
Medwid also said the township's disaster emergency declaration is being renewed each week.
“It may wind up being month to month,” he said. “It's the same declaration. We just update the signatures and the date.”
Similar to the office staff, the public works department is working split shifts, Public Works Director Doug Jones said.
“We continue our social distancing practices and all of our disinfecting procedures,” he said.
“All the playgrounds and the courts have been closed,” Jones said. “The parks themselves remain open to insure access to the trails.”