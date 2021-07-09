LOWER SALFORD — A new township ordinance applies to a variety of invasive plants and noxious vegetation, but the primary focus is bamboo, Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Gifford said prior to the July 7 vote at which the ordinance was approved.
The township previously didn't have an ordinance prohibiting growing bamboo, he said.
"In fact, the township has some bamboo on its own land, which will be outlawed by this ordinance," he said.
The ordinance uses the state definition for invasive plants and noxious vegetation, he said. It also regulates the removal.
"We can have it removed. We can remove it and charge the homeowner if they refuse, the whole idea being to prevent the further growth of the species," Gifford said.
The ordinance was created following concerns raised by a township resident.
"There's a number of areas in the township where bamboo currently is growing and there's really nothing to check it other than this ordinance," Gifford said.
The meeting also included approval of a revised township ordinance for explosives and blasting.
"This ordinance is necessitated really because the current blasting ordinance in the township is in conflict with the state ordinance which was passed after the township enacted their blasting ordinance and the state standards prevail whenever there is a conflict between the two," Gifford said. "We are preempted from regulating any activity that the state already regulates so where it conflicts, we're out of the ballpark anyway."
Anyone doing blasting is required to have a state permit, he said. The township also requires that any residents within 800 feet of the blasting be notified and those within 500 feet of the blasting be offered an inspection of their home before blasting to document its condition in case of damage from blasting, he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• "The biggest concern this past month was that average firefighters per call dropped to seven," Harleysville Community Fire Company Chief Ryan Nase said while giving his report.
"This is the lowest all year. We were averaging between nine and 11," he said.
The number of firefighters available to respond generally drops in the summer when people are on vacation, he said.
People who were working from home during the pandemic are also now returning to their offices, which decreases the number of firefighters available for daytime calls, he said.
• A resident said fireworks were frequently set off, including by a person standing in the middle of the street, over the past several weeks.
The disturbance caused by the fireworks was so much that she had to leave town one night, she said.
State rules say fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of a home or other occupied building, township officials said. Violations of the rules should be reported to the police, the township officials said.