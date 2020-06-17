LOWER SALFORD — Work to replace the closed Camp Wawa Road bridge is expected to start soon.
“The last I heard was the anticipated start was mid-July, mid to late July, so I'm assuming that still holds true,” Lower Salford Township Public Works Director Doug Jones said at the June 17 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session, held as a teleconference.
The bridge has been closed since 2013, according to information on the township's website.
It previously had weight restrictions, Jones said.
“Obviously, the concern is that when that bridge gets replaced and the weight restrictions removed, then its gonna be open for any and all vehicles. The concern that we have from an operation and maintenance standpoint is we're not sure that the roadway is structurally sound enough to handle truck traffic,” he said.
The board agreed to have a $7,750 study done to see if trucks should be restricted from using the road.
“I hate to spend another dime if we don't have to, but it sounds like we have to in the grand scheme of things,” board Chairman Doug Gifford said. “We're either gonna spend it in the form of the study or we'll spend it repairing the road afterwards.”
In a separate matter at the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mary Ann Harris from the Park Board and thanked her for her service. Andy Lazarro was appointed to fill the rest of Harris' unexpired term.