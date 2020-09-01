LOWER SALFORD — Under current township rules, farm animals, including chickens, are only allowed on properties with at least three acres of land.
That could change, though.
A number of people have called in the past year to ask for the rules to be changed and the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors recently received a letter on the issue, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said at the board's Sept. 1 morning work session meeting.
“I think we should look at that and have the planning commission input on amending the ordinance to allow chickens,” board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
Board member Chris Canavan said he thinks the current ordinance works well for larger lots and would not want to add regulations for those, but the township could make new rules allowing chickens on less than three acre properties.
Board member Kevin Shelly said he had a copy of an ordinance from another town with the rules there allowing chickens.
“Obviously, the big thing is no roosters,” he said.
When he was growing up, a lot of people had chickens, Shelly said, but he now realizes that in many cases those chickens were not legal under the township rules.
“I think it's a great opportunity, especially since you've had a lot of calls this time, for some sustainability,” he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Police Chief Thomas Medwid said the Lower Salford department was just re-accredited by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Accreditation Commission.
“They created a Premier Agency status for departments that have been accredited for a minimum of 15 years,” he said.
“We are extremely proud to be one of only ten agencies in the Commonwealth to receive this recognition,” the department posted on its Facebook page.
Many of the department's policies, which include prohibiting neck restraints and choke-holds, are a result of the accreditation process, Medwid told the board in June.
“It's fair to say our policies are under constant scrutiny, which is a good thing,” he said at the time.
• Stephanie Butler, the township's traffic engineer, said a study to see if trucks should be banned on Indian Creek Road has been completed.
“In summary, we are recommending that trucks be restricted from essentially the Indian Creek bridge out to Main Street,” she said.
There is a farm driveway on that section of the road, but the suggested restrictions would not apply to trucks being used in the farming, she said.
With a truck ban also being considered for Camp Wawa Road, the two could be done at the same time, the board decided.
The Camp Wawa Road study is being wrapped up and will soon be finished, Butler said.
• Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said he remains optimistic about this year's budget in spite of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of the end of August, township revenue is running about 2 percent below budget, he said.
“Our expenditures, on the other hand, are 8 percent lower,” he said.
“Net income over 2019 is $441,250 above where we were last year,” he said, “so it's a good place to be at this point.”
The demographics of the township population may have kept it from being as hard hit by the pandemic as some other places, he said.
“I would guess that a lot of people [in Lower Salford] were able to work from home and did not see themselves being furloughed or laid off,” Czajkowski said.
The Earned Income Tax has brought in slightly less than last year, but is running about at the budgeted amount, he said. There has been a small fluctuation in the Local Services Tax, he said.