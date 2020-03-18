LOWER SALFORD — If a member of a township employee's family tests positive for the coronavirus, the employee now can use sick days to get paid for the time he or she has to be off the job to keep from being a carrier of the contagious virus.
The change was approved at the March 18 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session, which was held by conference call.
“These are temporary changes, amendments to the township leave policy for sick leave and to the collective bargaining agreement with the police department,” Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said. “What we've done is added language that is specific to this emergency regarding the use of sick time.”
The meeting also included approval of a disaster emergency declaration.
“This primarily is for giving the township and the emergency management coordinator the ability to ask for and receive supplemental assistance from the county, state or the federal government if necessary,” Czajkowski said.
The declaration is needed in order to be eligible to receive reimbursement for funds spent because of the emergency, he said.
Public access to the township building is restricted as part of the social distancing efforts to fight the spread of the virus, he said, but township employees remain on the job.
The office staff can be contacted by phone or email, he said. Information is also available online.
Half of the staff is now there Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning and the other half Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday, he said.
The change to having the employees on the job half of the week instead of the full week is to avoid having all of them together the full week, which would increase the chances of exposure to virus, he said.
“The other two-and-a-half days, we're requiring the worker to stay at home, to shelter in place, to not be in contact with anyone,” Czajkowski said.
It was made clear to the employees, who are receiving their full pay, that the time off is not a vacation and they were directed to stay isolated at home and be available to come into work if called in, he said.
“Obviously, this is being done so that the township can stay open for as long as possible,” he said.
The public works department has a similarly split work schedule, Public Works Director Doug Jones said.
The smaller work crews mean it will be necessary to close roads at times for road repairs that usually would have been done without closing the road, he said.
“With a four-man crew, it's impossible to get any work done and have a flagging crew as well,” Jones said. “We're just looking at ways that we need to modify our operations to maintain productivity as best we can and still keep everybody, our people and the motoring public, safe.”
On the day before the meeting, Montgomery County officials had announced that, for the first time, a Lower Salford resident tested positive for the virus.
It was a 39-year-old man who traveled extensively throughout the country and is being monitored at his home, the county said.
At the township meeting, Police Chief Tom Medwid and Harleysville Area Emergency Medical Services Chief and Director of Operations Don Lynch said they did not have additional information on the case.
If they are dispatched for a medical call involving the virus, they will be notified through the computer system while en-route, Medwid and Lynch said.
Under the current situation, residents with non-emergencies should contact the police department by phone at 215-256-9595, and an officer will return their call, Medwid said in a Facebook posting. In case of an emergency, call 911, he said.
“We will still be responding in person whenever necessary, and we have instituted a few safeguards for your protection, and that of our officers. You may be asked to step outside your home or business, if practical, and depending on the circumstances of the call. You may also see officers wearing protective equipment, to include gloves and masks. Every effort will be made to maintain a social distance of at least six feet. I assure you that whenever necessary, officers will go hands on to provide first aid, CPR, AED, etc.,” Medwid said on the department's Facebook posting.
As the township meeting ended, board Chairman Doug Gifford said he expects the next one, scheduled for March 31, to also have to be done as a conference call.
"Keep calm and carry on," Czajkowski advised.