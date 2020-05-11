LOWER SALFORD — Plans for a new Communications Committee are moving forward.
“The purpose of the committee will be to explore the most effective way of facilitating communication between the township and its residents,” Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors member Kevin Shelly said at the board's May 6 meeting, held as a teleconference.
The committee will also be responsible for informing the community about upcoming township meetings and events, he said.
Members of the public are being invited to join the committee, board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
Anyone interested in being on the committee should forward a letter of interest and a resume to Township Manager Joe Czajkowski by emailing township@lowersalfordtownship.org, Shelly said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• While many other events have had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Annual Herb Festival at Heckler Plains Farmstead is still being held this year.
It will be in the pavilion 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 23, Holly Hosterman, assistant to the township manager, said.
“Of course, they will be promoting social distancing as well as asking residents to wear gloves and masks to come through,” she said.
Persons attending are also asked to bring a box or basket to carry the items they purchase.
Proceeds from the annual event held by the Heckler Plains Folklife Society and Lower Salford Historical Society benefit educational programs for children about colonial life and restoration of the historic farmstead at Morris and Landis roads.
The Annual Herb Festival is held rain or shine.
• With golf courses in the state allowed to reopen on May 1, the township-owned Lederach Golf Club, which had been closed since March 19, is again open.
Because of good weather, the golf course had a good start that month, Gifford said.
“In March, we were very close to actually meeting budget even though we lost 13 days of the month due to closure,” he said.
The course ended up being about $4,700 under budget for March, he said.
There were not a lot of golfers May 1, which was probably good because it allowed for a soft opening and the golfers to get into the swing of the new requirements related to COVID-19, he said. On May 2 and 3, there were more golfers and income, he said.
As always, the success of the golf course is highly dependent on the weather, he said.
At the board's April 1 meeting, Gifford had said that it was predicted the golf course would lose $78,000 that month because of being closed.
• Board member Chris Canavan noted the township trail system use during the pandemic.
“I've never seen so much trail usage and it's a blessing to be in a township that has this many miles of trails so that we can spend our time in the fresh air,” he said.