LOWER SALFORD — A posting has been added to Lower Salford's website in response to "No White Guilt" signs.
"Recently, a few signs with the words 'No White Guilt' have been seen around town. These signs, and their message, are not a reflection on our Township. Lower Salford is a community that respects the dignity, diversity and equality of all people. It is a place where residents experience a culture that is safe and inclusive. On the Seal of Lower Salford Township is the word 'Gemeinschaft' loosely translated, “Community.” Lower Salford IS a Community that is built on shared purpose, goals and sense of pride. We hope you will join us in continuing the work to ensure all who live, work or visit the Lower Salford community feel welcome and safe," the posting on lowersalfordtownship.org says.
"I think the statement you drafted was ideal," Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Gifford told Township Manager Joe Czajkowski at the board's Jan. 20 morning work session meeting.
The township received calls from residents about the signs and the board asked for the statement to be written, Czajkowski said after the meeting.
The posting also reminds residents not to remove signs from private property and says that signs posted on township property will be removed by the municipality.
"We, as a matter of our normal course of business, remove any signs that are installed without our permission on township property, so if these were on public property, we removed those," Czajkowski said.
The language on the signs is considered free speech and the signs are not illegal, but concerns have been raised that the signs promote racial discord.
The Lower Salford posting invites residents with questions or concerns about signs to contact the township office at 215-256-8087 or Lower Salford Township Police Department at 215-256-9500.