LOWER SALFORD — The Lower Salford Township Police Department has one officer on the Montgomery County Major Incident Response Team and that officer was deployed with MIRT the past three nights and was expected to again be deployed that night, Police Chief Tom Medwid said at the June 2 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session, held as a teleconference.
“He has not engaged in any police action although some of the MIRT team members have effected some arrests,” Medwid said. “King of Prussia Mall remains one of the popular targets. Any mall is a popular target, but everything he's been assigned to was either peaceful or no need for police action.”
There were reportedly a dozen arrests May 30 as looters tried to break into stores and restaurants in the King of Prussia mall area of Upper Merion Township.
The civil unrest happening in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, came in the wake of peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The police officer seen in videos kneeling on Floyd's neck in the incident was fired and has been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.
“As an association we join with you in your disgust of what you saw in that video, but we ask you to not let this incident destroy the progress that we have made here in Montgomery County,” the Police Chief's' Association of Montgomery County said in a Facebook posting that was reposted on the Lower Salford Police Facebook page.
“We ask you to keep working with us to keep injustice and violence from our county. As we all mourn the loss of Mr. Floyd, let us come together and continue to communicate so that we can keep fighting against racial injustice and make Montgomery County safe for all persons. The police officers in Montgomery County take an oath to serve and protect all of our citizens, and to never discriminate based on a person's race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation,” The Police Chiefs' Association of Montgomery County said. “Our officers have continuously shown that they are compassionate and caring individuals who are willing to sacrifice their safety for their fellow citizens.”
In Lower Salford, things have been quiet, Medwid said.
“Calls for service are starting to increase, but they're still lower than normal,” he said.
Officers are spending more time in the area of businesses remaining open in the coronavirus pandemic and others that could be subject to looting, he said.
“Nothing in this area has come close to what the city is experiencing,” Medwid said. “It's been very quiet in town.”
Traffic issues are expected to increase as more drivers return to the streets following the coronavirus-related shutdowns, he said.
“We are noticing, like I'm sure you are, the gradual increase in traffic every day,” Medwid told the board.