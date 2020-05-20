LOWER SALFORD — As the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns move into the third month, Lower Salford Township Manager Joe Czajkowski continues to keep a close eye on the municipality's budget numbers.
“I'm pleasantly surprised that revenues are up by $200,000 over last year,” he said at the May 20 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session meeting, held by teleconference.
Expenses, meanwhile, are down about 6 percent, he said.
Some of that may be a matter of timing, but, in general, the numbers are looking better than expected, he said.
“Especially this April and half of May, I was expecting to see something a lot worse,” Czajkowski said.
“We're actually ahead of last year on building permits,” he said, “but the activity we've seen over the last couple weeks, I'm not really that surprised. People were really chomping at the bit to get moving on a lot of projects.”
He said he will continue to watch the numbers, but is cautiously optimistic.
In answer to a question from board Chairman Doug Gifford about earned income tax receipts, Czajkowski said so far about $150,000 more than last year has been received.
There is a lag between the time for which the tax is being paid and when it is received by the township, Gifford and Czajkowski said, but said they had expected to see the numbers decreasing.
“We're going to see something. I'm just glad it's not been as bad as we were expecting, out of the gate, anyway,” Czajkowski said.
In another matter at the meeting, Director of Public Works Doug Jones reviewed planned upcoming work, including on Landis Road, Park Avenue and Alderfer Road.
Department employees are working in split crews to try to lessen the chances of virus spread, he previously said.
“With the limited crew size because of the split, in order to do some of this work safely, we're probably looking at more road closures than we normally would, just because we won't have the manpower to do flagging operations,” Jones said at the May meeting, describing that as “the new norm, at least for awhile.”