LOWER SALFORD — New rules are on the books for signs at the planned Mainland Pointe development and other properties in the township.
The amendment to the sign ordinance, approved in a 4-1 vote at the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors Dec. 2 meeting, is for signs in the OLC (Office-Limited Commercial), RO (Residential-Office) and MU (Mixed-Use) districts.
That includes the Mainland Pointe development, which is in the MU district and will include a Wawa, a Taco Bell, additional businesses, apartments and single family homes at Sumneytown Pike (Main Street, Harleysville) and an extension of Quarry Road.
Following a presentation made in October, the proposed ordinance was again taken back to the Lower Salford Township Planning Commission for its final review and four changes were made, Rick Mast, the engineer for Mainland Pointe, said.
One of those changes was in regard to the 15-foot maximum height for free-standing signs.
"The original ordinance was written so that the maximum height was 15 feet from the ground elevation, but after some discussion with the planning commission, that was amended to be the lesser height of either 15 feet from the ground elevation or the elevation at the center of the road, so that if the grade is increasing from the road elevation, the sign would not be towering over the road," Mast said.
The other three changes were clarifications that only properties that are larger than 20 acres can have more than one free-standing sign, that the free-standing signs have to be along the main highway passing the property, and a change to the wording regarding electronic changeable copy, he said.
"The only changeable copy that's allowed is for a fuel use and it would only be permitted to display the pricing for fuel products that are sold on the premises," Mast said.
The Wawa will have fuel sales. The Mainland Pointe signs will be along Sumneytown Pike. Three free-standing signs are allowed in Mainland Pointe under the rules.
In answer to questions about the lighting of signs, Mast said that was discussed with the planning commission, which recommended not adding illumination requirements to the amendment.
"The sign ordinance in general has illumination requirements and standards which would govern these signs as well," he said.
The existing rules include that sign lighting must be turned off at 11 p.m. or a half hour past closing time for businesses that close later than 11 p.m., board member Chris Canavan said.
Resident Pat Shelly said he's lived in Lower Salford since 1984 and doesn't want to see it start to look like "just stores and restaurants," as has happened in other places, such as Quakertown and Flourtown.
"I'm scared to death it's gonna look like Quakertown, which is horrible," Shelly said. "That's not Harleysville."
The 15-foot height limit is less than the height of some already existing signs, Mast said.
"These standards are not proposing standards that exceed what exists today," he said. "They're just proposing reasonable standards for the types of uses that are already allowed within these districts."
"I don't think 15 feet is out of line at all compared to other signs in the area," board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
"If a business is allowed, a business should be allowed to have a reasonable sign," he said. "I don't think anything that's being permitted here is unreasonable."
"This is not being done in a vacuum. We're not just talking about signs here," Canavan said.
"This is a consolidated development that has a lot of benefits in the way it was planned because we have limited access to the roadway, there is a consolidated streetscape of improvements, landscaping, the way the sidewalk's built, benches, a whole host of things that will make it look consistent, unlike a Quakertown or a Flourtown where every other 5,000 square-foot lot was developed on its own," he said. "The consistency is there and the sign ordinance portion of it is how the signs will fit in consistently with an overall streetscape design."
Board member Kevin Shelly cast the lone dissenting vote.
"Since I've been supervisor, I've never been reached out to by so many residents — various conversations, phone calls — asking me about this amendment," he said.
His concerns include future development under the rules, he said, and he would have preferred to have the township, rather than the developer, propose the rules.
In other matters at the meeting:
• The board gave final approval to the 2021 budget, which keeps the property tax rate unchanged at 2.689 mills, including 2.034 mills for the general fund; 0.95 mills for the park fund; 0.33 mills for the library fund; 0.18 mills for the fire fund; and 0.05 mills for the ambulance fund.
The township property tax bill for a home assessed at $196,784, which is the average, is $529.15, budget information shows. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
• Stephanie Butler, the township's traffic engineer, presented the plans for reconstruction of the Alderfer Road bridge over the West Branch of Skippack Creek.
The bridge, built in 1940, is prone to flooding and currently has a 15-ton weight limit, she said.
The eight-month construction period for the project is expected to start in April.
The estimated total project costs for the township-owned bridge will be a little more than $3 million, Butler said, but the municipality will be reimbursed with state and federal funding for up to 80 percent of those costs.
The township plans to take out a short-term loan to pay for the work, which will be repaid when the reimbursement is received after the project is completed, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said.