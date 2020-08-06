LOWER SALFORD — Architectural renderings of a planned Taco Bell meet the township's requirements, the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors said after reviewing the drawings at the board's Aug. 5 meeting.
“It looks pretty much like every other Taco Bell I've seen,” board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
It will be “a little more contemporary than some of the ones that you might see out there,” but is the typical design, Rick Mast, the engineer for the plans, said.
The proposed Taco Bell will be in the mixed use Mainland Pointe development on Main Street (Sumneytown Pike), which will have single family homes, apartment buildings and commercial businesses.
Township rules require architectural plans be reviewed for all buildings in the mixed use zoning district, but there are no standards given for buildings that are the size of the 2,100 square foot proposed Taco Bell, Mast said.
“There are standards for buildings between 3,000 and 8,000, and greater than 8,000. There are no specific architectural standards for buildings below 3,000 square feet,” he said.
Accent coloring on the exterior of the building in the drawings included purple sections, which drew comments from the board.
“The purple is quite a statement piece and I'll leave it at that,” board member Chris Canavan said.
“It sure is,” Gifford said.
The municipality has limited control of that, though, Canavan said. He said he was glad to see cream colored portions of the exterior of the building will be similar to parts of the planned Wawa that Taco Bell will neighbor.
With no formal opposition raised, the architectural renderings are accepted, but the drawings are not the final approval, Gifford said.
“Our non-opposition would not constitute an approval of any deviance from the zoning ordinance or other requirements of the conditional use approval,” he said.
The board also agreed to requested waivers, including that a parking area be allowed within five feet of an internal property line, rather than the standard 15 feet, and that a 10 foot wide planting strip be allowed to be partially on the Taco Bell site and partially on a neighboring one within the development.
The plans also include 13 parking spaces that are for a commercial pad next to Taco Bell, Mast said. The township wanted those to be done with the Taco Bell construction even though those will not be Taco Bell parking spaces, he said.
In order to put in sidewalk to that parking area, two trees may have to be removed from the planned landscaping, he said. If that happens, the two trees would be planted in a different part of Mainland Pointe, but would not be at the Taco Bell site, he said.
The plans also include curbing on the lot for the neighboring pad site, he said.
“We wish to delay installing curbing along that side of the drive because we're not exactly sure how that pad will be developed, so we're not seeking a waiver for the curbing, we're just seeking to delay it until we know more about how that site is going to be developed, where driveway entrances will be, etc.,” he said.
Additional work will be done to protect the paving until the curbing is installed, he said.
The board agreed to allow the curbing to be delayed with escrow payments made to assure the work will be done at some time.