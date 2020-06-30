LOWER SALFORD — In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, a number of Lower Salford residents have emailed Police Chief Thomas Medwid to ask about that department's policies, Medwid said at the June 30 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors work session meeting.
One of the things being asked about is de-escalation techniques, he said.
“This is something that's been prevalent in Montgomery County for years now. It's covered by our policies and it's reinforced every year with new training,” Medwid said.
Neck restraints and choke-holds are prohibited by the department's policies, he said.
Many of the department's policies are part of the state accreditation that Lower Salford Police has had since 2004, he said.
“It's fair to say our policies are under constant scrutiny, which is a good thing,” Medwid said.
Along with responding to the emails, Medwid said, he was part of an Indivisible Hope Zoom meeting with about 75 area residents.
“The one item that was certainly prevalent in the George Floyd incident was a duty to intervene,” Medwid said.
“This is something we normally would handle under our code of conduct,” he said. “Some of us would call it common sense.”
Even though it is already covered by the code of conduct, the department is looking into adding it to its use of force policy, he said.
Medwid also said he and other chiefs in the area have been meeting periodically for over a year with the Ambler Branch of the NAACP to discuss topics such as recruiting members of minorities to become police officers.
“A lot of this starts at the very beginning, which is how you go about doing the recruitment for new officers and how they're running the process and identifying people with the right moral turpitude and the right attitude, the right way to go about policing in our community,” board member Chris Canavan said, “and that sets the tone for how our officers then behave and act as they move forward in careers.”
One of the questions often raised in the emails was about body cameras, Medwid said.
The Lower Salford department does not have body cams, but does have dash cams, which provides video for many of the interactions between officers and community members, he said.
Body cams are expensive, but the department has looked into purchasing the cameras, he said.
“What was originally out there is not anything we would've been interested in. It wouldn't even be interfaced with our dash cams,” Medwid said.
If the department were to add body cams, it should be as part of the same system as the dash cams, not a separate system, he said.
The department is working with a manufacturer that is assessing the department's system, he said.
“We're going to go through that process, at least be ready, but I'm pretty comfortable with our dash cam camera system so far,” Medwid said.