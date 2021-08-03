LOWER SALFORD — Another local police department has added body cameras.
"Our body-worn cameras have arrived and should be implemented in about a month's time," police Chief Thomas Medwid said at the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors August 3 morning work session meeting.
An additional computer server will be installed, after which the officers will receive training on the body cams, he said.
"We're using national guidelines and it is part of the accreditation process which governs all our policies," Medwid said in answer to a question from board member Chris Canavan about guidelines for the use of the body cameras.
"When we ordered the cameras, we updated our policies to include the body-worn cameras, when they must be used, when they should be used, and also when they should not be used," Medwid said.
The body cams will be on the same system as the in-car cameras the department already has, he said.
If the department had purchased body cameras in the past, the body cameras would have been on a separate system from the dash cams, which are actually two cameras — one facing forward and another backward — Medwid said.
"Now it's just camera number three," he said.
"It can also be worn independent of the dash camera and just be camera one," Medwid said.
The department now has 10 body cams, he said, and may add more if it can get a grant for the additional ones.