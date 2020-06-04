LOWER SALFORD — With restaurants allowed to offer outdoor dining under the June 5 move to the yellow phase of the state's coronavirus-related business regulations, Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution June 3 to temporarily allow outdoor dining at restaurants that had not been previously authorized to have outdoor seating.
“This resolution would allow for the temporary outdoor dining, but any such arrangement would have to be inspected and approved by both the zoning officer and the fire marshal in order to insure compliance with safety regulations,” board Chairman Doug Gifford said at the meeting, held as a teleconference.
“To me, it's something that we can do that will possibly help the businesses in the township and if we can do it, why not?” Gifford said. “I think we should do whatever we can to aid the citizens in a reasonable fashion.”
The tables and chairs cannot block sidewalks or fire lanes and must be set up to separate the people dining there from passersby, the resolution says.
The temporary outdoor seating cannot increase the total number of seats the restaurant has, the resolution says. It also says restaurant employees and patrons must follow all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health social distancing guidelines.
Parking lot spaces cannot be used for the outdoor dining area unless the amount of seating is also decreased and the fire marshal and code enforcement officer agree the remaining parking area is enough for the number of seats, the resolution says.
If Montgomery County moves back into the red phase or forward to the green phase, the temporary outdoor seating immediately ends.
Under the red phase, only take-out and delivery are allowed. Under the green phase, limited indoor dining begins to be allowed.
“The resolution does state that this is only in place during the pandemic. This will give them no new rights once this thing is over,” Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said during discussion at the board's June 2 morning work session.
“While this pandemic is still in place, this will give them an opportunity to keep their businesses afloat,” he said.
Township officials said they will attempt to expedite things so restaurants can quickly get approval for the temporary outdoor seating.