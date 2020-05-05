LOWER SALFORD — Some of the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to appear, but overall the municipality remains in a good position, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said at the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors May 5 morning work session, held as a video/audio conference.
As of the end of April, revenue is about $500,000 ahead of last year at the same time, while expenses are down almost $35,000, he said.
“We are seeing a little erosion in our earned income taxes for the month of April,” Czajkowski said. “Year to date, we're down $6,000 on our earned income tax, but for the month of April, we're down $28,000, so we are seeing a hit there.”
In another financially-related matter, the board approved the results of a plan discussed and set in motion in April to take out a bank loan at a lower interest rate to re-fund $3.6 million of bonds from 2013 and 2014.
“Everything we were hoping would happen happened,” Jamie Schlesinger, of PFM Financial Advisors, said at the May 5 meeting.
J.P. Morgan Chase gave the best offer of the seven banks submitting proposals for the loan, he said.
The eight-year loan will have a 1 percent interest rate, he said.
“I think in the end you're gonna end up saving about $143,000,” Schlesinger said. About $132,000 of that will be this year, followed by about $1,000 of savings per year for the remainder of the loan, he said.
In another matter, Holly Hosterman, assistant to the township manager, said the municipality had been forwarded information that the Montgomery County Board of Elections planned to act May 11 on a proposal to move the primary election polling place for people who normally vote at the township offices to Indian Valley Middle School.
With many buildings normally used as voting places currently not available because of the closures to try to fight the spread of COVID-19, polling places throughout the county are being consolidated. Information is available at https://www.montcopa.org/753/Voter-Services.
Information he was forwarded by the county shows that the six voting districts in Lower Salford will be voting at two places for the primary election, Czajkowski said.
Districts one, two and three, which normally vote at the Birches at Harleysville, Indian Valley Middle School and the Lower Salford Township building, will vote at Indian Valley Middle School, he said. District four, which normally votes at Encore Experiences, and districts five and six, which normally vote at Oak Ridge Elementary School, will vote at Oak Ridge Elementary, he said.
Pennsylvania's primary elections this year, which were initially scheduled for April 28, have been rescheduled for June 2.
The changes to the Lower Salford voting places will be posted on the township's website, police department Facebook page and on bulletin boards at stores that are open to try to get the word out to as many residents as possible, township officials said.
The township wants residents to vote, but not necessarily by coming out to the polling place, board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
“I'd rather they do it by mail,” he said.
Information on applying for an absentee or mail-in ballot is available on the Montgomery County website under the Voter Services section.