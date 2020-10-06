LOWER SALFORD — In the past when there have been questions about whether Halloween activities should be held because of the weather, the township has left it up to the residents to decide if they'll take part in the Trick or Treating. The same holds true this year during the pandemic, township officials said at the Oct. 6 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session meeting.
The Halloween parade, however, has been cancelled this year, Holly Hosterman, assistant to the township manager, said.
In another matter at the meeting, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski introduced Michael Beuke as the new director of building and zoning following Rob Reilley's retirement.
Ten or 11 people applied for the job, he said.
"We did have a very good pool of candidates. Micheal was the standout for us," Czajkowski said. "We feel he'll make a great fit. He brings a lot of planning and zoning experience to the position."
Beuke currently works for Boucher & James Engineering, Czajkowski said.
He has worked on planning and zoning issues in towns in Montgomery, Bucks and Lehigh counties, Czajkowski said.
Beuke is also a member of the Lansdale Borough Planning Commission.
"He comes with a lot of experience. We're really looking forward to have him start here," Czajkowski said.
Beuke is expected to start his new job around the beginning of November, giving some transition time with Reilley, he said. Reilley's final day on the job has not yet been set, but is planned to be around Thanksgiving, he said.
"He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that I think will benefit the township," Czajkowski said of Beuke.
Board member Chris Canavan said he has presented development plans in another municipality that were reviewed by Beuke.
"He was very forthcoming and very good to work with," Canavan said. "I think he's very good at educating people on the process and educating people on what to expect."
Board Chairman Doug Gifford said the job often involves telling people what they can't do, but said it's important to have a positive approach.
"I will do my best to help applicants find a way to get done what they want," Beuke said.
Reilley has a wealth of knowledge about building and will be missed, Canavan said.