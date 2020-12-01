LOWER SALFORD — Dead trees on township property are being removed, Public Works Director Doug Jones said at the Dec. 1 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session.
"So far, we've felled probably 30 plus trees," he said.
In some cases, the wood might be offered to neighboring property owners, he said.
The idea of putting the wood in a centralized location where residents who want it can pick it up is also being considered, he said.
"If we can cut the logs in eight-foot sections and then just put them in a central location," Jones said, "They will disappear," board member Chris Canavan finished the sentence.
"Exactly," Jones said. "People can come take it."
Allowing people to take and use the wood would benefit both the township and the people receiving it, he said.
"It saves us from the tipping fee from a processing facility," he said. "There's a lot of people in the township that burn wood for heat."
The township is trying to iron out the details and find a place that works, he said.
"The concern is we want it to visible so that we don't have dumping," Jones said.
It would only be for people who wanted to pick up the wood, not for things to be dropped off, he said.
"It's got to be some place where it's relatively confined so it doesn't have a tendency to grow to where it's out of control, so we're working on that," Jones said.
In another matter at the meeting, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said that despite the pandemic, the township's 2020 budget is doing well.
Revenue is about $70,000 ahead of last year and spending is about $400,000 below last year, he said.
"Barring some really strange occurrence in December, we should end up the year well ahead of budget," he said.
"All in all, 2020 has been, from a budgetary standpoint, a fairly decent year," Czajkowski said. "We won't be as far ahead of budget as we normally would have, I don't think, but I think we'll be in a very good place considering all of the things we've gone through this year."
Revenue from real estate taxes is running ahead of budget and earned income taxes are expected to be above budget by the end of the year, he said.
"The big surprise for us was both the real estate transfer tax will be well ahead of budget and the building permits well ahead of budget," Czajkowski said.
"People were still moving and doing improvements to their homes," he said.
The majority of the building permits were for home improvements, he said.