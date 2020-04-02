LOWER SALFORD – Three ponds at township parks have been stocked with trout for this year's fishing season, Holly Hosterman, assistant to the township manager, reported at the April 1 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors meeting, which was held by conference call.
Opening day for the fishing season has been pushed back to April 18, she said.
“We would ask that everyone who does fish in our ponds please maintain good social distancing skills,” Hosterman said, “but we are still having fishing season in the township.”
The three ponds are at Dan Roth, Alvin C. Alderfer and Briarwyck parks, she said
Signs are being posted at the ponds with reminders about social distancing, she said.
In another coronavirus-related matter at the meeting, the board approved pushing back the deadline for the 2% discount period for township property taxes. The previous deadline was March 31; the board approved changing that to June 1.
By making the move, the township is following what the county has done, board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
Earlier in the meeting, Gifford asked Don Lynch, Harleysville Area EMS chief and director of operations, if the ambulance company was getting a lot of COVID-19 calls.
“We've been inundated with them, yes,” Lynch said.
“So far, we're doing good,” he said. Crews are wearing protective equipment on the coronavirus calls, he said.
“It is taking a little bit more out of the crews,” Lynch said, “but everybody is still in good spirit, and holding up.”
Gifford thanked the ambulance and fire crews for their work during the pandemic.
“We appreciate their service. Everybody does,” he said.
In other matters:
• The board approved Salford Mennonite Church's request for a waiver of land development for a planned columbarium with niche spaces for cremation urns.
“This use would be in conjunction with the existing cemetery on the Church property,” Richard Mast, president of Richard C. Mast Associates, PC, wrote in the request for the waiver.
“This property has already been the subject of a prior Land Development submission and approval, where the significant site issues were addressed. This addition would add negligible impact to the site,” he wrote.
The approval was conditioned on meeting the requirements of the township engineer's review letter, Gifford said.
A drawing and information with the plans showed six sections of niche wall, along with benches and a labyrinth.
• The board approved applying for a state Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant for $130,805 to put in sidewalk and trail on Main Street (Sumneytown Pike) between Mainland Pointe and Clemens Road.
“It would probably be sidewalk for the most part,” Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said.
• The board approved applying for a state Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant for $1 million.
“If secured, it will be for the preliminary engineering and design of the Lederach Bypass,” Czajkowski wrote in response to an email for this article.
“At this point all of the necessary right of way has been acquired for the project,” he wrote.
The long-discussed Lederach Bypass is planned for the section of Route 113 in the area of the five points Lederach intersection.