LOWER SALFORD — The township could soon be saying no to bamboo.
The move comes as part of a proposed new ordinance, Building & Zoning Director Mike Beuke said at the May 19 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session meeting.
"It's called the bamboo ordinance, but it'll actually be the brush, weeds ordinance that is typical in municipalities. We do not have one," he said.
The ordinance would address all types of noxious and invasive plants, Beuke said, "but ours will have a focus on bamboo."
Concerns about invasive bamboo have been raised in recent months by a resident at township meetings.
"Any weeds, including, but not limited to jimson, burdock, ragweed, thistle, cocklebur or other weeds of like kind, or any vines, grasses or other noxious or objectionable vegetation (including normal grass lawn areas) in excess of ten (10) inches in height, or any Bamboo growing on any lot or tract of ground in the Township, are hereby declared to be a public nuisance and health hazard. It is hereby declared to be unlawful for any property owner or occupant to permit any such weeds, vines, grasses or other objectionable vegetation to grow or remain on any lot or tract of ground in the Township," according to a copy of the proposed ordinance in meeting documents.
There are exemptions under the proposed rules, such as for woodlands or ornamental grasses used for landscaping purposes, so long as the plants are maintained under applicable state rules.
"The ordinance defines invasive plants/noxious vegetation as, "Plants that are not native plants in a given area, grow aggressively, and spread and displace native plants."
"Invasive plants are generally undesirable because they are difficult and costly to control and can dominate whole habitats, making them enrivironmentally destructive in certain situations," the ordinance continues.
The board could vote in June to schedule a public hearing and possible vote on the proposed ordinance in July.
In other matters at the May 19 meeting:
• Terri Ehrhart was appointed to the township's Communications Committee for a term running until the end of 2023. John Del Pizzo was appointed an alternate member to the committee.
• The board approved the winning bid through online auction site Municibid of $7,100 from Brandon Womack, of Florida, for the sale of a 2016 Ford Interceptor SUV that was a Lower Salford police vehicle..