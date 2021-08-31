LOWER SALFORD — New rules could soon be on the books if a medical marijuana business wants to open in Lower Salford.
"We are looking into an amendment to the zoning ordinance pertaining to medical marijuana and the regulations having to do with dispensaries and processing facilities," Michael Beuke, the township's director of building and zoning, said at the Aug. 31 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session.
The proposed ordinance is on the agenda for the planning commission to discuss in September, he said.
"We're kind of fine tuning right now," Beuke said.
The Lower Salford Township Planning Commission meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
In another matter at the meeting, Stephanie Butler, the township's traffic engineer, outlined plans to acquire an easement to add a trail in Pheasant Run.
The trail would tie in with other planned additions for pedestrians on Main Street (Route 63/Sumneytown Pike), including sidewalks at the under-construction Mainland Pointe development.
"It would ultimately bring sidewalks and/or trails all the way up Main Street to Ruth Road, cross Ruth and go into the development there and finally over to Pheasant Run Apartments," said Township Manager Joe Czajkowski.
"Frankly we have a lot of walking activity from Pheasant Run down Main Street now on the roadway," he said.
The proposed Pheasant Run trail addition is part of what the township's Trails Committee is working on, he said.