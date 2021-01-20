LOWER SALFORD — Under the current township rules, people who want to raise chickens at their home can only do so on properties that are three acres or larger.
That could be changing, though. The latest draft version of a proposed new ordinance has been forwarded to the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors.
"The gist of it is that if you have a half acre of property, you will be allowed three chickens," Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said at the board's Jan. 20 morning work session. At one acre, the number of chickens allowed increases to five, he said.
The proposed ordinance includes rules for the building in which the chickens will be kept, he said.
The chickens would not be allowed to roam free and no roosters would be allowed under the proposed ordinance, he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Police Chief Thomas Medwid said all the department's police officers have either received or are scheduled to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination shot.
• Czajkowski briefed the board on the township's 2020 finances.
"As of December 31, our revenue ended up at $119,491 over budget and our expenditures ended up at $561,269 under budget," he said, "so we ended up being in a very decent place."
Earlier in the year there had been concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on the township finances, he said.