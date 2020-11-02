LANSDALE — State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, recently announced that eight emergency response companies throughout his legislative district received $164,341 in COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue and EMS grants.
Grants have been awarded as follows:
• Colmar Fire Company: $24,110.
• Hatfield Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1: $11,094.
• Perseverance Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1: $25,342.
• Telford Volunteer Fire Co.: $24,384.
• Tylersport Volunteer Fire Company: $25,342.
• Volunteer Medical Service Corps. of Lansdale: $23,973.
• Souderton Community Ambulance Association Inc: $15,048.
• Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale: $15,048.
“EMS personnel faced more obstacles than usual this year due to our battle against COVID-19, so I’m happy to help bring this funding home,” Malagari said in a release. “The work they perform was invaluable before the pandemic, and it is appreciated even more so as we continue working toward overcoming this public health crisis.”
Malagari said the purpose of this funding is to provide some much-needed financial assistance to first responders who have found it difficult to keep their operations running due to COVID-19. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing PPE, heightened sanitation measures and lost revenue due to pandemic restrictions.
A full list of EMS companies receiving grant awards, along with the recently updated federal guidance, can be reviewed online by visiting the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website.