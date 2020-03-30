TELFORD – The first fabric face masks Cathy Detweiler and granddaughters Baylen Detweiler and Meghan Jurin made to help in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus are four ply.
“That's four thicknesses and the interior lining is very non-porous, so it also would prevent any kind of bacterial break-through,” Cathy Detweiler said.
That's not up to the N-95 face mask standards for the masks medical personnel are having difficulty getting enough of, but can help prolong the use of the N-95 masks, she said. Detweiler said she's been told that some medical personnel now have to use the same N-95 for several days.
“Right now, what we're doing is basically making a covering to put over the mask that they are given,” Detweiler said March 30.
The three women have been making two types of masks -- molded masks to go over the N-95s and pleated style, she said.
While Detweiler and her granddaughters are making masks at her Telford home, her co-worker, Mary Elaine Kenny, is making masks at her Lansdale home, Detweiler said.
Kenny, who was an owner of the former Souder Store fabric shop in Souderton, has put coffee filters in masks she's made, in order to provide additional filtering, Detweiler said.
The two are working separately on making masks, but have partnered together to get supplies.
Since starting making the masks, Detweiler said she found information on YouTube about Oklahoma-based Filti, a furnace filter company that is now making its microfiber fabric available for mask makers, and from whom Detweiler and Kenny have placed an order.
The filtering is a similar grade to that provided by the medical masks, she said.
“That's awesome to be able to give our healthcare workers more protection by being able to get this fabric,” Detweiler said. “I just can't wait to get it.”
The masks she was making were slated to go to Penn Neurologic Associates in Sellersville and Lansdale, Abington-Lansdale Hospital in Lansdale and Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown, with the ones made by Kenny going to Abington Jefferson Hospital in Abington, Detweiler said.
It's currently difficult to get elastic, Detweiler said, but she was able to get 10 yards of the ¼ inch elastic for the masks.
“I got that off eBay,” she said, “but it was a lot more expensive.”
Kenny has been able to get ½ inch elastic, Detweiler said.
“We're cutting it in half, which still works,” she said, “so now we get double the amount.”
For Detweiler, who has been a seamstress for more than 40 years with a home-based business including doing alterations for weddings and proms, this would normally be her busy time of year, but this year, those events have been canceled or postponed, she said.
“God gave me the ability to sew and I've used that talent in so many different ways,” she said. “This is just another way of using my talents to help my fellow man, so that's kind of how I look at it.”
When she posted on Facebook that she was making the masks, a lot of people asked for more information on how to make the masks or things such as getting patterns and supplies, she said.
Her advice was to use YouTube videos, as she had done, she said.
Detweiler said she and Kenny work at the currently-closed Ann Taylor store in Montgomery Mall, where co-workers are contributing toward the costs of the masks.
Others in the community have also reached out asking to help with the costs, she said.
If donations received are more than the costs of making the masks, the additional funds will be donated to other ways of helping hospitals or medical workers in the battle against COVID-19, she said.
Everybody wants to be a part of the effort, she said.
“They want to help in any way they can. They may not be able to sew, but there's so many other ways in which they can help,” she said.