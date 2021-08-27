FRANCONIA — Masks are optional under the Health and Safety Plan approved Aug. 26 by Souderton Area School Board.
Masks are recommended for anybody taking part in indoor activities at the schools, and highly recommended for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the plan says, but masks are not required.
Under federal rules, masks are required on public transportation, including school buses.
Prior to the 6-3 vote, the board thanked the many members of the community who emailed or spoke at meetings on both sides of the issue.
During the more than an hour public comment portion of the Aug. 26 meeting, the board again heard from both sides.
Resident Stephanie Jamison said masks are safe and effective and reduce the spread of the virus.
"The government, or in this case the local school board acting as an arm of the government, has the authority and the responsibility to put reasonable regulations in place to ensure the health and safety of its students, teachers and staff," Jamison said.
"You have the legal, moral and ethical responsibility to ensure that our children are in the safest learning environment possible," she said.
Resident Joan Campbell said masks don't work and that seeing people's expressions help children learn.
"Our children are being sacrificed on the altar of political theater. Masking is dehumanizing and demoralizing and takes away our God-given right to breathe," Campbell said.
"Mandating the masking of our children must stop," she said. "It has to be the parents' choice."
Board members who voted for approval of the plan were Courtney Barbieri, William Brong, Janet Flisak, Ken Keith, Stephen Nelson and Donna Scheuren.
Board members Nicholas Braccio, Matt Holliday and Thomas Kwiatkowski voted against approval.
Several of the board members spoke before the vote.
Vaccines are not yet available for children under 12, which all three of the dissenting voters pointed out.
"From my perspective, until children under the age of 12 have the option of being vaccinated, my belief is that the elementary school should be masked," Holliday said.
The goal is to keep children safe and the schools open, said Kwiatkowsi, who also said he shares Holliday's concern about students under 12 not being able to be vaccinated.
"I think there needs to be more work on the plan," Kwiatkowski said.
Montgomery County Office of Public Health guidance says an unvaccinated student who has close contact (being within six feet for 15 minutes or more) with a student who tests positive for the virus must quarantine unless both were properly wearing masks.
Braccio noted a common theme that students need to be in school as much as possible.
"Given the mandate for the quarantine and our population that cannot be vaccinated yet, the best way to keep them in as long as possible would be to mask the elementary students," Braccio said.
Scheuren outlined two sides of the issue.
"Half of our community feels that masks on children add some level of protection when it comes to lessening the spread of the virus. I feel to some extent that may be true. The other half of our community feels that masking a child is more dangerous and it restricts oxygen, harbors bacteria and can contribute to potential respiratory issues. I feel that is also potentially true," Scheuren said.
There is currently no information available on the long-term impact on children of mask wearing, she said.
"I cannot ignore or discount the beliefs of parents who believe masks may impede the health of their child," Scheuren said. "I'm here to represent everyone in the community and although not 100% perfect I feel choice gives voice to all."
Nelson said he looks at the safety of everyone involved.
"Masks and protective personal equipment has to be fit-tested and we do not do that, and the problem that I see is that we cause more damage with masks than we do good," Nelson said.
Flisak thanked the community members for coming out to share their opinions and for the hundreds of emails sent to the board.
Brong said the community has to move ahead from the divisions.
"We've got to heal and move forward after this vote and do what's best for each other," Brong said. "It's a community. We're one. We have to move forward."