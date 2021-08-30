HARLEYSVILLE — The Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Road, Harleysville, invites the public to a program on Gideon Moor presented by Dr. Deborah Rahn Clemens 2 p.m. Sunday, September 12.
It is the true story of a man — Gideon Moor — who was owned, along with his family, by a local Montgomery County church pastor in colonial Pennsylvania.
Moor fought for freedom for himself and his loved ones 100 years before the Civil War. We will discover how he struggled to claim what was rightfully his against all odds of racial prejudice and institutional structures. Refusing to give up, Gideon Moor challenged the system and won. He deserves to be hailed as a champion of emancipation.
Rev. Dr. Deborah Rahn Clemens is the former pastor of New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ, the congregation in which the Gideon Moor story took place. She is a graduate of Ursinus College (B.A.) Moravian Seminary (M.Div.) and Drew University (Ph.D.). She has served as pastor of four churches, all in Montgomery County. She has traveled extensively to study and to teach. Clemens lives in Souderton, is married, has one daughter and two grandchildren. She is a passionate advocate for substance abuse relief.
The program is open to the public with admission by donation. No registration is necessary. For information - https://mhep.org/, email: info@mhep.org or phone: 215-256-3020.