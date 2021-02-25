SOUDERTON — The Miller-Keystone Blood Center provides blood to 29 hospitals.
In order to do that, it relies on blood drives including a new satellite site for monthly blood drives at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on W. Broad Street in Souderton.
"We look for hosts to do blood drives in areas where we have hospitals and Grand View is one of those hospitals," said Carol Graves, Miller-Keystone account manager.
The first blood drive at the new satellite site was Feb. 23. The next will be Tuesday, March 23.
The blood drives will be 2 to 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month and will collect full blood, double red cells and Covid convalescent plasma, Graves said.
Miller-Keystone was hoping to get about 30 units of blood from the Feb. 23 drive at Emmanuel, plus the double red cell and Covid convalescent plasma blood donations, she said.
Miller-Keystone needs to collect a total of about 400 units of blood each day to keep the hospitals supplied, she said.
"And when you have winter weather like we've had, that makes it very difficult, plus throw a pandemic in the mix," said Krista Hill, Miller-Keystone fixed sites account manager.
More blood donors are needed, she said.
"We have about 800 units on the shelf," Hill said.
"One trauma patient can take up to 100 units of blood," she said. "Cancer patients still need to get treatments and premature babies are still being born."
The Souderton location is a good spot for the blood drives because there are also other nearby towns, Graves said.
"You have enough communities around so you can do something on a regular basis," she said. "You have a bigger pool of donors, bigger population, and they can come to a central location."
Emmanuel Lutheran previously hosted some one-time blood drives by Miller-Keystone at which only full blood collections took place, Pastor John Heidgerd said, but this adds to that.
"This is something more regular, and as everybody knows, I'm very interested in making Emmanuel accessible to the community and turning it into a community center of sorts," he said, "and this is just one way that we continue to contribute back to the community that supports us."
The Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce also helped in the creation of the new satellite site at Emmanuel, Hill and Heidgerd said.
Chamber Executive Director Steven Hunsberger said that is part of the community connections the organization does.
"Not only are we here for the businesses, but it's really connecting community organizations and creating a better community," he said. "I was making connections for people. That's my job. I make connections for people."
Both Heidgerd and Hunsberger also were donors to the Feb. 23 blood drive.
Heidgerd said this would be the first time he made a double red cells donation.
"What happens is we take the whole blood out and we put it in a centrifuge and give you back your platelets and plasma and just keep the red cells," Graves said.
Some people say they prefer doing the double red cells because the blood is returned and the person rehydrates, she said.
"Statistically, people who need blood usually get multiple units, so if you're getting two units from Pastor John, that's a much better situation than getting two units from different people because of mixing and matching," Graves said.
Covid convalescent plasma is taken from people who had COVID-19 and recovered from it, she said. The antibodies are then infused into patients struggling with Covid, she said.
Appointments to make blood donations at the Emmanuel Lutheran or other Miller-Keystone sites can be made under the Blood Donor Center Locations section of www.giveapint.org.