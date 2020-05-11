Mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers and aunts between the ages of 61 and 105 were celebrated while social distancing the day before Mother's Day at Arbour Square in Harleysville. There were more than 100 cars in the 30-minute long vehicle parade.
Mother's Day
Vehicle parade celebrates Mother's Day
Mother's Day celebrated with vehicle parade at Arbour Square
- MediaNews Group
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Montco ends 9th week of coronavirus outbreak with 12 more deaths; testing coming to Lansdale and Pottstown
- Two arrested in robbery of pizza delivery driver in Franconia
- Wrongful death suit filed against Franconia beef plant after worker dies of COVID-19
- Montco commissioners' tensions rise over coronavirus comments
- Montgomery County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
- Perkasie man charged with assaulting store clerk who told him face mask was required
- Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl in Limerick
- Nursing homes at epicenter of crisis; bills call for safety protocols as deaths mount
- Montgomery County officials report 39 deaths, but only 44 new coronavirus cases
- Pets provide peace and solace during the pandemic
Images
Videos
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 14