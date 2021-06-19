SOUDERTON — It's time to dust off your running shoes and register for the 26th annual Moyer 5K Run, 2 Mile Walk, and 1K Kids’ Run, which returns to the streets of Souderton on Wednesday, July 14.
It starts at 6 p.m. at Souderton Community Park, Wile Avenue and Reliance Road. The Kids’ 1K Run starts at 6:30 p.m. with the 5K Race and 2 Mile Fitness Walk starting at 7 p.m., a release said.
“The Moyer 5K is the largest annual run in the Indian Valley,” said Bob Williamson, general manager for Moyer Indoor | Outdoor and founder of the annual 5K. “We’ve had over 700 runners and 100 volunteers and supporters in recent years. Our event is special because we create a block party atmosphere, with music, pizza, popsicles, water, and people along the route cheering you on. It’s an amazing event, full of great energy all along the route.”
As in previous years, proceeds benefit the Moyer Indoor | Outdoor Cross Country Scholarship. Since the event began in 1994, Moyer Indoor | Outdoor has presented 35 students with scholarships.
“We’re really proud of how this event has grown along with our community,” said David Moyer, president of Moyer Indoor | Outdoor. “We recently celebrated 150 years in business, it’s gratifying and exciting to see the community come together in support of the scholarship and to have a good time.”
Registration is now open at www.emoyer.com. Participants can also register the day of the event from 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. at Souderton Park. Current Moyer Indoor | Outdoor customers who pre-register online are eligible to receive a $5 discount off of all registration fees by selecting the customer discount options.
The 5K entrants will be timed according to age group, with plenty of 5-year age group awards to give away.
Moyer Indoor | Outdoor, now in its 152nd year, is the resource for home and business owners, providing , plumbing, heating & air conditioning, water quality, heating fuels, propane, pest control, lawn care, tree & shrub care and pool & spa care. Learn more by calling 215.799.2000 or visiting www.emoyer.com.