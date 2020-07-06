SOUDERTON — A summertime staple is still happening, just in a modified form and a little later this year.
The Moyer Indoor/Outdoor 5K, which starts and ends at Souderton Community Park and is run over streets in Souderton, Franconia and Telford, usually is on the second Wednesday in July. The event also includes a 2 mile fitness walk.
This year, it's being moved to August 14, Borough Manager Mike Coll said at Souderton Borough Council's July 6 meeting.
The run will be done within the COVID-19 restrictions and using social distancing, he said.
“They're all gonna be wearing masks until the race starts. They are not using the pavilion for registration. They're not providing any type of food and there won't be any type of awards ceremony,” Coll said. “In prior years, they had deejays, food and all that in the park.”
Registration will only be online this year and the run will be limited to 250 participants, information on the Moyer website says.
The kids run will not be held this year, the site says.
If Montgomery County goes back into the yellow phase of the coronavirus guidelines, the event would not be held this year, Coll said.
“It is a rather large event,” Coll said, “but I do believe that they're taking appropriate measures to comply with the social distancing and gathering size.”
Last year, in what was the 25th year for the 5K and the 150th year for the family owned business, about 800 runners, walkers and kids run participants took part. Proceeds from the run generally benefit the Moyer Indoor/Outdoor Cross Country Scholarship. This year, however, the proceeds will go to COVID-19 response efforts.
“Obviously, we're asking they follow the CDC guidelines,” council President Brian Goshow said. “Let's hope they have a good event. They have for many years in the past.”
The social distancing marks being put six feet apart along 450 feet of Wile Avenue for the run should be done with temporary markings so those will not interfere with the ones that will be needed in the same area when the Souderton Art Jam is held there, council member Ed Huber said. This year's Art Jam is scheduled for Sept. 26.
In other matters at the meeting:
• The board approved a resolution waiving some parts of the outdoor dining ordinance through the end of the year.
“The purpose of that is to afford some of our local businesses more flexibility in trying to deal with the Covid restrictions and operating businesses, at least in the coming months,” Coll said.
• The board authorized the Souderton Business Improvement District to begin the required steps for the BID to be re-authorized. The BID is currently in the last year of its initial five year term and is attempting to get approval for another five year term. The plans also include expanding the area covered by the BID to include all of Souderton and merging the BID and Souderton-Telford Main Streets.
The expansion will allow the organization to focus on all of Souderton and increase economic development efforts, along with continuing existing programs, BID representatives have said.
"I am diametrically opposed to the business improvement district. I've made my thoughts on that very clear. That said, I voted in favor tonight of allowing the member business owners to decide their own fate with the BID," council member Dan Yocum wrote in an email following the July 6 meeting.
The re-authorization process includes public meetings and a chance for business property owners in the district to vote on the plan.
• Following up on a request by residents earlier this year, the board authorized a four-way stop sign at W. Summit Street and Wile Avenue. The move is initially being done for a 90-day trial period.
“I drive up Wile Avenue every day on my way home from work and I don't think I've ever had somebody pull out in front of me. However, the sight line is terrible there,” Goshow said during discussion at the board's June 29 work session meeting.
The speed limit on Wile Avenue also changes at the intersection, going from the previous 25 mile per hour zone to 15 miles per hour at the park and pool, he said.
“I'm not much of a fan of four-way stops, but certainly around playground areas and around the pool,” Goshow said.
The four-way stop at Reliance Road and Wile Avenue is very effective, he said.