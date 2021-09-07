SOUDERTON — As another school year begins, Moyer Indoor | Outdoor is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the Moyer Scholarship.
Since the scholarship program’s inception in 2008, over 65 awards have been given to children of employees continuing their education. This year, three students were presented with the Moyer Scholarship by David Moyer, president; John Moyer, chairman; and Lisa Futchko, HR representative, during a ceremony held at the main campus of Moyer Indoor | Outdoor in Souderton.
The awards went to the following children of Moyer employees: Carly McHugh, Bradley Thomas, and Ian Kacergis.
• Carly McHugh is the daughter of Bill McHugh, Pest Control sales representative. Carly graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in 2021 and is attending the University of Dayton to study pre-dentistry. Her goal is to complete her undergraduate work at Dayton and then attend the Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry.
• Bradley Thomas is the son of Brian Thomas, Lawn Care operations manager. Bradley graduated from Parkland High School in 2021 and is attending Penn State University, majoring in criminology to pursue a career in computer science or criminology.
• Ian Kacergis is the son of Patty Kacergis in Accounts Payable. Ian graduated from Pennridge High School in 2017 and is attending DeSales University where he majors in business administration and marketing. He is also a member of the DeSales baseball team. His goals include earning a second undergraduate degree and pursuing a career in the marketing or graphic design field.