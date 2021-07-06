LOWER SALFORD — Three new police officers are on the job replacing three retiring officers.
Two — Connor McGovern and Zachary Snyder — were on hand for the July 6 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session meeting. The other new officer is Glenn Seymour.
Connor was the first introduced by Sgt. Cory Moyer.
"He came to us from SEPTA and he started in May," Moyer said.
Next was Seymour.
"He came to us from Bridgeport," Moyer said. "He started in June."
Snyder, who started with the Lower Salford department the previous day, previously was with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Moyer said.
"You're joining a really nice community and I'm sure you'll do quite well," board member Chris Canavan told the new officers.
In a separate matter, Moyer said there appeared to be few instances of illegal fireworks in the township over the July 4 holiday.
"We only had eight calls, and that's the whole weekend, including last night," he said.
Officers on duty handed out pamphlets about the fireworks rules, he said.
"They were very proactive. If they saw somebody out doing fireworks, they were stopping and saying hello and just handing out the paperwork, just a reminder," Moyer said.