UPPER SALFORD — Work on another connection to the regional trails system is expected to come next year.
The 1.3 mile planned trail will be between Upper Salford Park and the Perkiomen Trail, with the connection taking place at the Spring Mountain Adventures parking lot, Upper Salford Township Board of Supervisors member Kevin O'Donnell said at the board's Dec. 7 meeting.
The township has advertised for bids on the work for phase 1 of the project and the bids will be opened this month, with the winning bid expected to be awarded at the board's January meeting.
“We've been working on this project for five years and we hope to get it started,” board Chairman Ted Poatsy said.
The township has received $463,350 of grants to be used for the project, township information says.
The Perkiomen Trail is 20 miles long and follows the route of Perkiomen Creek from Oaks to Green Lane, Montgomery County information says. It connects to the Schuylkill River Trail and the Audubon Loop.
The planned Upper Salford connector “will run along the edge of a working farm, traverse beautiful preserved woodlands, cross a creek that is a tributary to the Perkiomen, and navigate along the bottom of scenic Spring Mountain,” township information says.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Upper Salford Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 19, board member Richard Sacks said.
A schedule of the stops is on the fire company's website and Facebook page. Santa will remain in the vehicle this year to keep social distancing, Sacks said.
• Final approval was given to the 2021 budget.
Once again, there will not be a tax increase, Poatsy said.
“It's been a lot of years since we had a tax increase and we're proud to maintain the tax the way it is,” he said.
That keeps the property tax rate at 1.5 mills, which puts the township property tax bill at $225 for a home assessed at $150,000. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Expenses in the budgeted $3,078,615 general fund include $303,965 for general government; $183,400 for fire company/public safety; $509,500 for highways, roads and streets; $1,274,850 for culture and recreation; and $131,640 for debt service.
• Despite the problems that 2020 brought, it has been a successful year for Upper Salford, Poatsy said.
That included the purchase of a Wolford Road property from the Philadelphia Folksong Society, he said.
People previously thought the property was part of the adjacent Upper Salford Park, and now it officially is, he said.
“This property fills in an important puzzle piece for connecting all of our beautiful trails and open space together,” township information says.
The year also included the installation of a traffic light at Route 63 and Barndt Road, Poatsy said.
The township successfully and safely had four concerts in the park, a movie on the mountain and its Fourth of July parade, he said.
“Despite all the other communities around us and in Montgomery County canceling their events, Upper Salford stood as a beacon of light, of hope,” Poatsy said.
Township information on the events included social distancing reminders and the gathering usually held at the firehouse following the Fourth of July parade was not held this year.
This year's successes also included new trail permits, road paving and bridge replacements, and plans are moving ahead for a traffic circle, he said.
“We're hopefully in December going to receive a brand new snow plow that gives our road crew the flexibility to go in and out some of these smaller roads,” Poatsy said.
The year also included successfully defending the township zoning laws against a plan for a cell tower, he said.
“We're ahead of the game. We're doing what we can to make Upper Salford a great place to live,” Poatsy said.