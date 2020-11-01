TOWAMENCIN — This will be the 21st year North Penn Water Authority is a drop off site for the Toys for Tots Program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps.
"The public can drop off new, unwrapped items for a child up to 18 years of age in NPWA's lobby located at 300 Forty Foot Road in Towamencin, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now until December 11, 2020," NPWA said in a release. "Donations such as toys, books, art supplies, or gift certificates will be accepted. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope and help less fortunate younsters experience the joy of Christmas."
"NPWA is a proud supporter of the Toys for Tots Foundation and what they accomplish each year which is why we continue to participate as a drop-off location," said Anthony Bellitto, Jr., executive director of North Penn Water Authority. "With many families struggling this year due to the pandemic, it's more important now than ever before to continue this tradition of supporting an organization that makes Christmas a little brighter for families in need in our region."
More than 9,000 items have been collected in the 20 years NPWA has been a drop off site.