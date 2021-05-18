FRANCONIA — Paul Nice was still in high school when he started working part-time for Franconia Township in 1967.
Fifty-four years later, he's calling it a career.
"I'll be 70 in Septermber, so I figured I wanted to pass on the baton," said the man who has been the township's public works director since 1998.
The municipality has changed in his time on the job, the lifelong Franconia resident said.
"Back then, it was all farms," he said.
"When I started, we didn't have developments," Nice said. "We didn't have any parks."
There also weren't public sewer systems and public water systems were just starting, he said.
"I've seen a lot of development over the years," Nice said, "lot of progress."
The township's first traffic light came in 1971 at Allentown Road and Route 113, he said.
"There was a big stink about that. Nobody wanted that traffic light," Nice said.
Now there are 17 traffic lights in the township, he said.
The township now has more than 1,000 acres of open space and mows 100 acres of park and municipal land each week, he said.
There have also been changes in the way some of the work, such as snow plowing, is done, he said.
"Back in those days, we didn't put the plow down until the snow was finished. We didn't do any salting or anything," Nice said. "We just waited until the snow was done, then we'd go plow the roads."
The focus has since changed to trying to stay ahead of the storm, he said.
"It's a whole different way of handling things," Nice said.
In preparation for his retirement, Nice said he has been mentoring a person who could be his replacement, but the township will also be looking into other possible candidates.
During the work session portion of the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors May 17 meeting, the board approved having the Meyner Center for Local Government do an analysis of the public works department and recruitment work for applicants to replace Nice.
Recruitment could begin late this summer in anticipation of choosing the replacement by the end of the year, Township Manager Jon Hammer saikd.
Meyner will be paid $95 per hour, with the cost of the public works department analysis not to exceed $3,000 and recruitment not to exceed $5,000, he said.