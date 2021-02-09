HARLEYSVILLE — In April of 2020, there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter Becker Community.
"You'd come in to work in the morning and not know how many more residents had died from COVID," Suzanne Owens, CEO and president of the senior living community in Harleysville with 500 residents, testified in a virtual hearing Feb. 4 before two Pennsylvania Senate committees. "It spread through our community at an outrageous pace despite the fact that we were taking temperatures three or four times a day, we were doing everything we possibly knew to prevent the spread."
The same thing was happening on the campuses of other long-term care facilities, she said.
"We live in fear every day because every day has the potential of being another outbreak. The vaccine is our hope," Owens said.
Although vaccinations have started, there are a lot of frustrations with the way and the pace at which it is happening, Owens and others testified. The "Implementation of the State Vaccine Plan" hearing was held by the Pennsylvania Senate Aging & Youth Committee and the Pennsylvania Senate Health & Human Services Committee.
Four panels were held during the almost four-hour long hearing, including one from the Pennsylvania Department of Health during which Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam testified; one with pharmacy representatives; one with long-term care representatives including Owens, Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA and Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association; and one with hospital representatives.
"I'm so glad we're convening this hearing to address the past and present problems with our vaccine roll-out plan and most importantly, how we do better, how we make the process simpler, how we make it faster, how we make it more transparent and data driven and how we do so most efficiently and equitably," Sen. Maria Collett, a former infectious control nurse, said at the beginning of the hearing.
Collett, whose district includes parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties, is co-chair of the Aging & Youth Committee.
Chaos at the federal level extended into the state's vaccine distribution, she said.
"The rocket was launched while it was still being built," Collett said. "Not so surprisingly, these first few months have been challenging. There are a number of things that, in hindsight, the commonwealth could and should have done differently and as the big picture comes into focus, I expect us to learn, grow and do much better."
Sen. Bob Mensch, vice chair of the Health & Human Services Committee, whose district includes parts of Montgomery, Berks and Bucks counties, said he had been at an event the previous night where he expected people to want to talk about Gov. Wolf's budget proposals for the 2021-2022 state budget.
"No one wanted to talk about the budget. Everyone was concerned about vaccines," Mensch said.
People are frustrated in their attempts to get the vaccine through the online process that was set up, he said.
"They either aren't computer literate or they are getting up early in the morning trying to log on, they're making multiple attempts to log on different systems because they don't understand the process," Mensch said. "There's not enough information out there and they're all scared that they're not gonna get the vaccine, so they want to get in the queue."
The problems aren't just at the federal level, but also the state, he said.
Those attempting to sign up for vaccines "can't find the proper tools," he said, "so we have a real downstream mess."
Owens said the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) classify long-term care residents as the top priority for getting the vaccine, but that's not what has been happening in Pennsylvania.
"The reason I have come to you today, is to express the urgency needed of getting our seniors the COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, the current distribution and administration system of the COVID-19 vaccine has failed our senior living communities," Owens wrote in written testimony submitted prior to the hearing. "Not only have our seniors suffered immensely during this pandemic, due to the communal structure and services these communities provide that residents typically thrive upon, but they are at the highest risk of fatality. Whether they ever see their families and loved ones again rests in our ability to distribute the vaccine to this demographic. It is simply inhumane to allow our seniors to continue to live in isolation, or die because we were not able to get them a vaccine soon enough."
During a follow-up telephone interview, Owens said she was disappointed to hear at the hearing that only 17 percent of Pennsylvania's vaccine was being allocated for long-term care facilities.
"We have people that are absolutely the most frail, the most vulnerable, and they are not being considered the top priority," she said.
Peter Becker residents and employees who chose to get the vaccine have all had an opportunity to do so, but that hasn't yet been the case at some other facilities in the state, she said.
"Even though we were able to get our vaccinations, there's definitely a lag," Owens said, "and I'm concerned for those communities that can't get it."
Another concern is that vaccination clinic dates were set up for the vaccinations that have been given, but the state has not provided a system for vaccinating people moving into Peter Becker in the future, she said.
After the clinics are done, "No one has told us how we're gonna get more vaccine," Owens said.