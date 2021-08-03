FRANCONIA — The number of World War II veterans continues to dwindle, but almost 80 years later, there are still some around. And they're not forgotten.
On August 2, the Peter Becker Community Veterans Club paid tribute to some of those veterans who live at Peter Becker.
Eric Wiesenhutter, who will turn 102 in November, was born in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1929 when he was nine, Dan Gallagher, president of the Veterans Club, said.
Wiesenhutter was drafted into the U.S. Army in World War II, where he served as part of a group of combat photographers.
"Let me tell you, that's not any easy job. Combat photographers were right up in the trenches beside the infantry guys, the fighting men, filming what they were doing," Gallagher said.
The work also included taking concentration camp photos, some pretty graphic, after the retreating Germans abandoned the concentration camps, he said. Those photos are now part of the historical record, he said.
"Believe me, there are some people today saying it didn't exist," Gallagher said. "Well, we know it did."
Bill Detwiler was in basic training when World War II ended and served stateside for the rest of his enlistment.
Dr. Win Hedrick needed no introduction, Gallagher said.
"I think everybody knows him. I think he delivered every baby in Souderton from 1952 on to the 2000s," Gallagher said.
Hedrick enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Souderton High School in 1944, went to medical school while in the military and was recalled as a military doctor during the Korean War, Gallagher said.
Dominick DeSalvo was one of five brothers in the military, one of whom was killed in action.
Jacob Fell was a U. S. Navy crew member on a new German submarine that had been captured after the fighting was over.
"He said the German sub was quite superior to our submarine. In fact, they later on appropriated a lot of the ideas of those subs for our submarine force," Gallagher said.
Ernest Moyer, who is 102 and another World War II veteran living at Peter Becker Community, was not in attendance for the presentation.
The Veterans Club, which has about 70 members, meets each month, said Peter Becker Director of Resident Engagement Ariella Lustig.
Along with veterans, the club also includes persons with connections to veterans, such as spouses, family members and friends, she said.
"Currently, everyone who attends is a Peter Becker resident, but in the past, pre-Covid, we've had other people come and join us," Lustig said.
The Aug. 2 meeting also included guest speaker Michelle Halbsglic, who, in the early 1980s was a U.S. Navy WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) member among the first contingent of females assigned to the U.S.S. Lexington.
"She was the first aircraft carrier to have women aboard it as crew in naval history," Halbsglic said. "Whatever the type of work the men did, so did the ladies."
In her presentation, Halbsglic showed slides and outlined the Lexington's history and her experience while serving on it.
The Lexington was decommissioned in 1991 after 40 years active service and eight years in shipyards, she said.
"She was the longest working carrier in naval history. That makes me feel special," Halbsglic said.
The Lexington is now a museum in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The carrier, which saw a lot of action in World War II, was a training ship in later years, including in the time she served on it, she said.
When she first got her orders to serve on the aircraft carrier, she wasn't sure if that was correct, but asked and was told it was, she said.
"I thought, OK, well, I am the adventurous one, so I'm ready for it," Halbsglic said.
When she and other women arrived by Chinook helicopter on the carrier while it was out in the ocean for one of its three-month long tours, "The men, they certainly didn't salute us. They stared at us. Some liked it, some did not," she said, characterizing it as "another game you just have to play."
There were 1,500 men and 300 women on the ship, she said.
One of the things she enjoyed most while on the Lexington was being at the helm and steering the large vessel, she said.
"To me, that just made me feel empowered," Halbsglic said.
She also liked hearing the aircrafts landing and taking off.
"That was like a lullaby to me. It really did not bother me," she said.
Another highlight was getting to see the Blue Angels training in Pennsacola, Florida, while the Lexington was in port there.
Still another favorite part was that, "I got to see a lot of beautiful sunrises and sunsets."
Halbsglic is now a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Civil Air Patrol.
She was on the Lexington from 1980 to 1982, she said.
"I do not regret a day of my service time and I want these gentlemen sitting in front of us to know that I gave two years and they gave their lives practically," Halbsglic said. "It's incredible, so I feel honored to be in your presence."