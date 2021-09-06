HARLEYSVILLE — Greater Harleysville and North Penn Senior Services (GHNPSS) will honor Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and recognize all front line workers at the 2021 Pillar of the Community celebration on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Indian Valley Country Club, 650 Bergey Road in Franconia.
"Normally this event honors one person for their dedication, compassion, and steadfast support of the local community," a release said. "This year, we want to focus on the many heroes who sacrificed to serve the community during the unprecedented pandemic which affected us all."
When told about this honor, Katie Farrell, chief administrative officer at Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, said, “Jefferson Lansdale Hospital is proud to be honored with the 2021 Pillar of the Community award. This award is in recognition of all front line staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to Greater Harleysville and North Penn Senior Services for recognizing such deserving members of our community.”
"During the pandemic, older adults have endured complex challenges," the release said. "They have felt the effects of isolation and were confronted by the possibility of or contracted COVID-19."
When asked about the honoree for this year's Pillar, Peter Stinson, executive director of GHNPSS, stated, "Greater Harleysville and North Penn Senior Services is beyond thrilled to name all front line workers, especially local medical professionals at Abington Jefferson Health, as our Pillar of the Community award winner for 2021. After well over a year of working tirelessly to keep our communities healthy and running smoothly in the face of a deadly pandemic, this honor is extremely well deserved. On behalf of GHNPSS and a grateful community: thank you to all front line workers!”
"The mission of Greater Harleysville and North Penn Senior Services is to provide access to programs and resources that help older adults live independently and remain active. Both our centers offer a place of comfort, fellowship, and care to seniors in our community," the release said. "This event helps to provide crucial support needed to ensure GHNPSS accomplishes its vital mission. It also serves as a platform to celebrate and recognize the real everyday heroes who made sacrifices to meet the community’s needs."
Jefferson Lansdale Hospital will join the ranks of past Pillar honorees: Gary Volpe, Joanne Kline, Ron Geib, (the late) Bob Godshall, Syed Afzal, Regina and (the late) Benny Alderfer, Ed Molnar, Sanford A. Alderfer, Bob Henning, Philip A. Clemens, Harold F. Detwiler, William S. Aichele, Mark and Karen Cummins, Ella Roush, Jack Clemens, and K. Leon Moyer.
Tickets are $110 per person. The evening includes a full-course dinner, cash bar, silent and live auction, and an award presentation. The auctioneer for the evening will be Sandy Alderfer. To reserve your seat or for more information about the event, visit www.bit.ly/pillar2021tix. Proceeds from the event support GHNPSS in providing services to local senior citizens by operating Encore Experiences in Harleysville and The PEAK Center in Lansdale.
Sponsors for this event include Hero Sponsors Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital Medical Staff; Hope Sponsor Harleysville Bank; Courage Sponsor Warminster Rotary; Front Line Sponsors Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices / Fox Roach Realtors,\, Fres-Co Systems, Pay DC, Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, Slutsky Elder Law, Spring Hill Realty, United Health Care, Univest Financial Corporation, and World Wide Stereo; and Essential Sponsors Altek Business Systems, Ashby Law Offices, LLC, Brendan Stanton, Inc., CarePatrol, Elm Terrace Gardens, Foulkeways at Gwynedd, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital Women’s Board, Merck, Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union, Special Journey Solutions, Tanel Homecare & Staffing Agency, TD Bank, Temple University, The Community at Rockhill, and TransNet.