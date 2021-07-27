SOUDERTON — When the borough builds its planned new public works building, it will include a bunk room.
That's for snow plow drivers to use, Borough Manager Mike Coll said while giving an update on the plans at Souderton Borough Council's July 19 work session meeting.
Currently, the drivers sometimes pull their personal vehicle into the public works building and sleep there, rather than going home between snow plowing shifts, he said.
"The bunk room would provide a more comfortable setting for our drivers to take a break during the winter months," he said.
The current public works building is on Second Street on a property that is outdated and no longer big enough, borough officials say. The plans are to build a new public works building on borough-owned land at Cherry Lane and Souderton-Hatfield Pike. There will also be a road salt storage shed at the site.
The existing main driveway off Cherry Lane will continue to be used as the entrance to the property, Coll said.
There was also another driveway that will not remain, he said.
"That's a very dangerous point of entry and exit just because of the speed of the cars going up and over the bridge, so we would be closing that area off in its entirety," Coll said.
Along with the main building, which will house the trucks and equipment and have offices and maintenance areas, the plans initially were to demolish an existing building and build a pole barn for storage space, Coll said.
That portion of the plan has now been changed to keep the existing building, he said.
"It's in very good shape. It's a steel and block structure and we currently use it for cold storage and it's roughly the size of the pole building that we would need," Coll said, "so the recommendation was to simply give it a facelift, new roof, paint it up and use that existing structure for the cold storage instead of demolishing it and building new."
The new public works building will be similar to Telford's public works building on Washington Avenue, he said.
The plans include subdividing the property to create a separate lot fronting on Souderton-Hatfield Pike that can be sold or rented to a business. The property is in Franconia, which will have to approve the subdivision and land development plans.
Although the plans are still being developed, the estimated cost will be about $2 million, Coll said in January of this year.
Along with the previously announced $1 million state grant for the project, the borough is looking into a low-interest federal loan, he said at the July meeting.
The Second Street property where public works now is will be sold when the new public works complex is completed.
Council member Dan Yocum asked if that property could be sold to be used as residential property rather than commercial.
"I would prefer it to be residential," said Coll, who said he's leaning towards having the existing buildings demolished before the sale.
"That's what I was leading up to," Yocum said.
Selling it as a commercial site doesn't fit, Coll said, suggesting that something such as garden apartments might be a better use.
"I think it would be a bad idea to sell it as is," he said.
Yocum also asked if there is any concern about environmental contamination at the current public works site.
"It's a fairly clean property," Coll said. "There were tanks, underground tanks for diesel fuel and gasoline. They've been removed a long time ago."
There was one other unusual find during previous construction at the site, he said.
"I don't know why a car got buried, but we actually tore into a car when we were digging the foundations," Coll said.
Yocum said he'd like to see an environmental study done so there wouldn't be any surprises later when the borough goes to sell the property.
The environmental study could be done when the buildings are demolished, Coll said.