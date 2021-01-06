SOUDERTON — Following the recent announcement that the borough will be getting a $1 million state grant for its planned new public works building, work to further develop the plans and create a timeline for the project will be happening this year, Borough Manager Mike Coll said at the Jan. 4 Souderton Borough Council meeting.
"The way the process works is we are now cleared to submit a formal application," Coll said.
That will be followed by a series of legislative actions finalizing the grant, he said.
"We're still a ways away from putting the shovel in the ground so to speak," Coll said, "but I'm very happy to get that [announcement] and that's one of our larger projects we've been looking at doing for many years."
Borough officials say the outdated current public works building on Second Street has outgrown that property. The plan is to build a new public works facility on a borough-owned property at Cherry Lane and Souderton-Hatfield Pike.
Although the exact costs for the planned new public works project are not yet known, it is estimated at about $2 million, Coll said in a telephone interview.
An existing building on the property is being used by the public works department for storage, he said. The plans for the new facility include a salt shed so the borough can store more road salt to be used in clearing streets in the winter, he said.
The plans also include subdividing the property to create a separate lot fronting on Souderton-Hatfield Pike so the borough could sell or rent that lot to a business.
The property is in Franconia, and Souderton will have to go through the subdivision and land development processes to get plan approval from Franconia, Coll said.
The Souderton grant was one of three from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program recently announced by state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53. The other two were a $2.5 million grant to expand the food processing capacity at Clemens Food Group in Hatfield Township and $600,000 for a new generator, upgraded electrical systems and a connector corridor to personal care areas at Peter Becker Community in Franconia.
This isn't the first RACP grant the borough's gotten, Coll said.
One of the previous grants was used to help build the Indian Valley Boys & Girls Club and another was for the train station properties renovations, he said. The borough rents the train station, accompanying buildings and parking area from SEPTA and made the renovations to sublet to businesses for economic development in the municipality. Northbound restaurant is located in the former train station. Waite Station Nails & Spa is in the former wait station.