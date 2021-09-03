SOUDERTON — Two new playgrounds and an adult fitness area are expected to be installed next year at Souderton Community Park.
"The playground and fitness areas are just sort of a natural next step as we're planning for 2022," said Leon Moyer, a Souderton-Telford Rotary member and chair of the Park Renovation Committee for the planned six-year park improvement and renovation project ending in 2025.
"We'll finish up doing work on the bandshell yet this fall and get that area done. The pavilion's been completely refurbished, re-shingled, repainted and the roof actually was raised on that," Moyer said, "and then at some point we'll put in the additional pathways and pave those as well."
Work on adding a new parking area with its entrance lining up with the pool parking lot on Wile Avenue is also expected this fall.
In 2019, the pocket park area including the town clock was dedicated in memory of former Souderton Mayor Charles Allebach Jr. This year, the concert lawn area at the park was dedicated in honor of long-time Concert Sundaes Committee member Marcus Rosenberger, who led the committee for 25 years.
The three playground and fitness areas will include a fitness equipment area for adults, a playground for children 5 to 12, and a playground for children 2 to 5, which will be next to the adult fitness area, Moyer said.
"The three areas will be located near the pavilion" and new parking area, he said.
The playgrounds will be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible and have safety surface padding, he said.
"It's all gonna be state of the art, current-type equipment that is in demand for people that are doing exercises, especially in the adult area," Moyer said.
The playgrounds and adult fitness area will be installed at the same time because that will be more cost effective and efficient, he said.
The design and manufacturing will be by Kompan, which is a well-known international company, he said.
"The representative actually lives locally here, so he's very familiar with the Souderton park and the Souderton-Telford Rotary Club," Moyer said.
Souderton-Telford Rotary is leading fundraising efforts for the park project.
Along with a $225,000 state grant that the borough has been approved to receive, the plan for funding the playgrounds is to have three $100,000 sponsorships, one for each of the playgrounds and the fitness area, Moyer said.
Univest will be the naming sponsor for the playground for ages 5 through 12.
"We couldn't be more excited to see Univest come forward as the first major sponsor for the Souderton Community Park. A project of this scope requires support from the community and there have been many who have and are supporters of this project, but Univest is our first major, naming sponsor," Moyer said in a release announcing the Univest donation. "We are hoping that other community businesses will follow the lead of Univest and get involved in this exciting project. The community park is truly one of the centerpieces of this town and a gathering place in our community. With the plans we have in place it will become even more used by Souderton and the surrounding communities."
"Univest was founded in Souderton in 1876 so we are especially excited to be serving as a sponsor for the renovations at Souderton Community Park. Making financial contributions to give back to the communities we serve and make them better places to live, work and play is one way we live out our core value of community. We look forward to enjoying the park's renovations and thank Souderton Borough and Souderton-Telford Rotary for their hard work and dedication to our hometown," Jeff Schweitzer, president and CEO of Univest, said in the release.
Additional work planned for the park includes adding kitchen and restroom facilities at the pavilion, art walkways and audio visual system improvements.