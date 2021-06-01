LOWER SALFORD — In 1976, the United States celebrated its 200th birthday and Brian Kriebel became the sixth officer hired by the then 20-year-old Lower Salford Township Police Department.
"Go do it," then Police Chief Harvey Clemmer told Kriebel as Clemmer handed the new officer the patrol car keys on Kriebel's first day.
"That was my training, so I went and did it," Kriebel said during a May 27 gathering outside the police station celebrating the retirement of Kriebel after 45 years with the department and Ofc. Kim Kratz after 33 years.
Kriebel's training also included being part of the first class at Montgomery County Police Academy, he said.
"Forty-five years, that's quite a feat to be in this business that long, especially with one municipality," current Police Chief Tom Medwid said. "As a patrol officer, and more recently for a long time as our traffic safety officer, Brian's been the go-to guy."
Kratz, who started with the Lansdale Borough Police Department in 1988, then came to the Lower Salford department in 1992, was a trailblazer, Medwid said.
"Female officers were not very common back then," he said
"Thank you for being a trailblazer for those women that'll come behind you," said state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick, R-147th Dist. "Thank you for all the gentlemen here that recognized she's a fellow officer. You wear the blue. It's not about gender. It's about fellow officer."
Kratz served as a patrol officer, DARE officer, school resource officer and juvenile investigator, Medwid said.
Kratz said she was one of the first female police officers in Montgomery County.
"It just wasn't something females did, and/or were supposed to do, I guess, but my father, God bless him, instilled his morals and values as a police officer into me and my brother," she said.
Her brother, Jeff Kratz, is a lieutenant with the Towamencin Township Police Department and a former Lower Salford officer.
Along with her work in Lower Salford, her law enforcement career gave her connections to persons in other areas, including New York Police Department officers she met while serving with a recovery task force with police dogs at the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Kratz said.
"It's been a long, wild ride," she said, "ups, downs and some sharp turns and everything else, but I have to say I have made so many friends."
"You can't describe the bond that we have in this profession," Kratz said, "and I'm gonna miss everybody dearly."
Citations from the Pennsylvania Senate and Pennsylvania House of Representatives were presented to the two officers by Pennycuick and state Sen. Bob Mensch, R-24th Dist.
"It's always an honor to come out and recognize the people in blue who make us safe," Mensch said.
"It's an honorable profession," he said, "and I think it's one that we as a society need to give a whole lot more respect to, so you have my heartfelt appreciation."
"Thank you so much for your service, your dedication to the people of Lower Salford. We appreciate you beyond belief," Pennycuick said.
"On behalf of the residents, I'd like to thank both of you for your service," Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Gifford said.
The township has grown a lot since the officers started on the job, he said.
"You've helped the township grow in the right way and we appreciate that so much," Gifford said.
Kriebel said he will be remaining in Lower Salford after retiring. Kratz said she is moving to Florida, where she will be living in the same area as a retired local dispatcher and Sgt. George Moyer who recently retired from Franconia Township Police Department.
"We're starting our own Montgomery County hood down there," Kratz said.