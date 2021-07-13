SOUDERTON — As Mayor John Reynolds read the proclamation for Souderton Borough Police Officer Adam Moore's retirement, Reynolds paused to exchange a high five with Moore while reading about Moore's being the originator of High Five Fridays at EMC Elementary School.
A former EMC student at the July 12 meeting at which Moore's retirement was recognized also later exchanged high fives with Moore.
Moore "was highly focused on a variety of community oriented policing initiatives," most notably High Five Fridays, "where he regularly greeted students and parents at the EMC Elementary School and was most popular with the students," the proclamation said.
Moore, who started with the department March 5, 2007, was a part-time officer who served in a regular shift capacity for most of his time with the department, the proclamation said.
Along with starting High Five Fridays, he originated the Night Eyes overnight business security program, managed the department's drug takeback program, and served as the department's juvenile liaison to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office and other agencies, the proclamation said.
"Officer Moore was very passionate with serving and protecting our youth and was instrumental with the investigation and personally arrested individuals involved in a serious domestic case involving serious infant injuries," the proclamation said.
Moore was also lauded for developing strong relationships with community service organizations including Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company and Souderton Ambulance Association.
"I really enjoyed my service here with this community. I don't know what to say. It's a real honor and I wish best of luck to everybody," Moore, who received a standing ovation, said. "Thank you so much."
When an officer retires, they generally are presented with a retirement badge, Police Chief Brian Newhall said.
"Unfortunately, due to the U.S. Postal Service, it hasn't come yet," Newhall said.
The officers have badges on both their chest and hat, though, he said, presenting a hat badge to Newhall.
"Community oriented policing I think is something that Adam has really presented to this borough," council President Brian Goshow said. "He fit right into that style."