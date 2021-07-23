SOUDERTON — The days of Shannon Baker operating Tribe Kitchen Design Co. from her Perkasie home are over.
"The pandemic actually presented an opportunity for me," she said shortly before a July 23 ribbon cutting at her new location in a storefront at 134 North Main Street in Souderton. She moved the business there in January, she said.
During the pandemic, people spent on their homes, instead of things such as vacations, and the housing market was "so busy and so booming," she said.
"It just kind of presented itself as the perfect time to open a brick-and-mortar," Baker, who is lead designer and principal in the business, said.
Tribe is primarily a kitchen and bath design studio, but also designs projects such as basements, basement bars and other interior design work, she said.
"We work on large scale projects, we work on small projects," she said. "We just want to be available to the community so whatever somebody comes in and says they want done to their home, we make it happen."
Baker said she picked the location after having done design work for a neighboring planned business and saw other new businesses opening.
"It really just kind of opened a door for me because then I started to understand what was happening in Souderton," she said. "I just felt like it was the right place. It's an up and coming little town."
She said she was welcomed with open arms and a lot of people stopped in to congratulate her on her opening.
"I'm just hoping it inspires other small businesses to jump on board and just further develop this area," Baker said.
"Souderton is really hot right now," Souderton Borough Council member Dan Yocum said.
"The town is thriving in a way that we haven't for a long time and that's really thanks to people like Shannon and [her husband] Clark who took this space that was really underutilized for decades and made it into a beautiful place," Yocum said.
Following the ribbon cutting, an open house was held July 23.
Information is available at Tribekitchenco.com.