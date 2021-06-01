LOWER SALFORD — The Montgomery County owned and maintained bridge on Roberts Road that crosses a branch of Skippack Creek was built in 1908, is 70 feet long and is used by about 26 vehicles per day, according to county information.
"The county is proposing to remove the structure and not replace it," Public Works Director Doug Jones said at the June 1 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session.
As the bridge continues to deteriorate, weight limits have been placed on traffic crossing it, he said.
"The bridge is currently weight restricted to six tons," Jones said, "which about a year and a half ago or so, it was reduced from 10 tons to six tons."
The decision on what is done with the bridge is up to the county, but the county has asked the township for feedback, he said.
"I reached out to all the emergency services. There are no objections from an emergency services standpoint," to having the bridge removed, he said.
Under the current weight restrictions, fire trucks do not use the bridge, he said.
Jones said he also contacted the three property owners along the road, who said they would like to see the bridge remain functional. They were told the county does not plan to put additional money into maintaining the bridge, he said.
The property owners were told the bridge would be discussed at the township meeting and to attend the meeting if they wanted to comment, he said. None of the property owners attended the meeting.
An email was sent, however, asking to have the bridge remain open for limited vehicle use and by pedestrians, board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
"I don't know if that's feasible or not," Gifford said.
"Sooner or later, the bridge is going to deteriorate to the point where it's not going to be safe," Jones said.
The current weight restrictions already put a limit on the vehicles, board member Keith Bergman said.
"At some point, though, it gets to the point where a vehicle, even a 3,000 pound car, is unsafe on the bridge," he said.
""I guess the question is how long does it take for it to get from the current six ton weight restriction to not being safe for any traffic," Jones said.
"Not long," Bergman said.
The board members said they would like to see a cul-de-sac turn-around area added if the bridge is removed. Currently, delivery and trash trucks that use the road have to turn around in private driveways, Jones said.
The turn-around would also be helpful for the fire company, both in turning the fire trucks around and in drawing water from the creek to fight a fire, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said.
Jones said he understands the county's position in not wanting to replace the bridge. Meeting current standards takes more than just putting up another bridge like the existing one, he said.
"It has a snowball effect that you can't just replace the structure in-kind," he said.
He said he will relay the resident and township feedback to the county for its decision.