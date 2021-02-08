Christmas tree recycling

The S.A.V.E. (Students Against Violating the Earth) Club at Souderton Area High School would like to thank community members who recycled their Christmas trees with SAVE at Franconia Township Park. SAVE and NHS (National Honor Society) teamed up to make the event happen. Recycling trees keeps them out of landfills and adds valuable mulch and nutrients to flower beds and nature trails in the township. Keep an eye out for information about an "Electronics and Appliances" recycling day this spring. 

 Submitted photo
comments powered by Disqus